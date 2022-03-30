Norfolk fisherman named among UK's best

A fisherman from Norfolk has been named among the UK's best in a national shortlist.

Ryan Miller, who started fishing in his home town of Sheringham last year before moving to Cromer, has been named in the top 10 of the Trainee Fisherman of the Year Award.

By being nominated for the award, Mr Miller has won a tour of the world's largest fish market at Peterhead in Scotland and the chance to attend a ceremony in Aberdeen, where he will hope to be named the UK's best trainee fisherman.

Mr Miller said his new career was a "dream come true" after buying his own boat named Nova C.

"I had my own building business, and as a builder you’re always dealing with customers," he said. “Fishing is freedom, the minute you go to sea, any problems are left on land.

"When you’re out there, nothing else really matters.”

Mr Miller was nominated by a member of his fishing community who praised how fast he picked up his new career.

The man, who did not wish to be named, said: “He could have gone with someone else to learn the ropes, but with a young family he needed to maximise returns straight away.

“You’ve got to take your hat off to him, as green as he was, he’s gone out and showed his metal by doing what he has done.

"Learning on his feet, he’s already made a success of it, this is what the industry needs.”

The 2022 awards, organised by Fishing News, aim to recognise "outstanding achievement" across all areas of the UK and Irish commercial fishing industry in 2021.

Voting for the awards is open until midnight on Monday, April 11, with the winner being announced at a gala in Aberdeen on May 12.