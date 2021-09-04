News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'It's ended my career' - Speedway racer's van and bikes stolen

Stuart Anderson

Published: 4:24 PM September 4, 2021   
Norfolk racer Ryan Kinsley (inset) and one of the speedway

Norfolk racer Ryan Kinsley (inset) and one of the speedway bikes stolen from his van when it was parked outside a hotel in Middlesbrough. - Credit: Ian Burt/Supplied by Ryan Kinsley

The theft of a van containing three motorbikes and loads of kit has left a Norfolk speedway racer devastated.  

Ryan Kinsley, from Matlaske in north Norfolk, was staying at Sporting Lodge Hotel in Middlesbourgh when his van was stolen overnight between Friday and Saturday (September 3-4).

Norfolk racer Ryan Kinsley's van, which was stolen it was parked outside a hotel in Middlesbrough.

Three of Norfolk racer Ryan Kinsley's speedway motorcycles were stolen from a van parked outside a hotel in Middlesbrough. - Credit: Supplied by Ryan Kinsley

Although the van was later recovered by the police, the motorbikes and other equipment are still missing.

Mr Kinsley, 22, said: "This has ended my racing career. I can't afford to replace the equipment, I'd be looking at £15,000 - £20,000.

"It has taken me my whole career to get to where I was. Speedway is part of my life. To see everything you've worked for taken in a heartbeat really knocks you off your feet."

Norfolk racer Ryan Kinsley's van, which was stolen it was parked outside a hotel in Middlesbrough.

Norfolk racer Ryan Kinsley's van, which was stolen when it was parked outside a hotel in Middlesbrough. - Credit: Supplied by Ryan Kinsley

Mr Kinsley said he had been at a speedway meeting in Redcar, and was staying Middlesborough in North Yorkshire before going onto another event in Berwick on Saturday evening. 

He said he was relieved that at least the van had been found, but the loss of the bikes and other equipment was hard to bear. 

Ryan Kinsley, right, taking part in a speedway race. 

Ryan Kinsley, right, taking part in a speedway race. - Credit: Ian Burt Photography

He said: "The whole idea was to stay up there and do the two meetings and come home on Saturday night. The police have now got the van, but the dash has been smashed up and all the contents have gone. As well as the bikes there were spare parts, body armour, helmets, all my kit.

"I'm left with nothing. They have got to do the forensics on the van, and then it will go to insurance and it might be classed as a write off." 

Norfolk racer Ryan Kinsley's van, which was stolen it was parked outside a hotel in Middlesbrough.

Norfolk racer Ryan Kinsley's van, which was stolen when it was parked outside a hotel in Middlesbrough. - Credit: Supplied by Ryan Kinsley

Mr Kinsley said he worked five days a week as an MOT tester and motor mechanic to be able to afford his speedway hobby, which he has been at for about six years. 

He said he was grateful to people who had offered words of sympathy on social media. 

Norfolk racer Ryan Kinsley's van, which was stolen it was parked outside a hotel in Middlesbrough.

Norfolk racer Ryan Kinsley's van, which was stolen it was parked outside a hotel in Middlesbrough. - Credit: Supplied by Ryan Kinsley

"I can't thank everyone enough for the support they have already shown," he said. 

"It's a waiting game now, hopefully if we get the word to enough people, someone will see something and the bikes will show up."

Mr Kinsley said the theft had been reported to the police, and they had given him the reference number SE2114 9139.

Cleveland Police, based in Middlesbrough, have also been contacted for comment.

Norfolk racer Ryan Kinsley's van, which was stolen it was parked outside a hotel in Middlesbrough.

Norfolk racer Ryan Kinsley's van, which was stolen it was parked outside a hotel in Middlesbrough. - Credit: Supplied by Ryan Kinsley

Three of Norfolk racer Ryan Kinsley's speedway motorcycles were 

Three of Norfolk racer Ryan Kinsley's speedway motorcycles were stolen from a van parked outside a hotel in Middlesbrough. - Credit: Supplied by Ryan Kinsley

One of the speedway bikes stolen from Norfolk racer Ryan Kinsley's van when it was parked outside a hotel in Middlesbrough.

One of the speedway bikes stolen from Norfolk racer Ryan Kinsley's van when it was parked outside a hotel in Middlesbrough. - Credit: Supplied by Ryan Kinsley


