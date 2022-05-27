Why Russian diesel is still on sale in Norfolk

A Morrisons tanker leaves an Essex oil terminal after a shipment of 33,000 tonnes of Russian diesel was delivered - Credit: Kristian Buus/Greenpeace

Drivers filling up at the pumps in Norfolk are helping to fuel Vladimir Putin's war effort.

For Russian diesel is still finding its war to supermarket forecourts, as store chains say it will be months before they can source alternative supplies.

Greenpeace says supermarket tankers have been seen filling up at an Essex oil terminal, after a 33,000 shipment of Russian diesel arrived.

While the UK has banned Russian-flagged and Russian-owned vessels from its port, Russian fuel is still arriving on board ships registered to other countries.

The Morrisons tanker delivers to the chain's forecourt at Victoria Road in Diss - Credit: Greenpeace

Greenpeace said it followed one tanker lorry to a Morrisons forecourt at Diss and another to a Tesco at Stalham.

Morrison's said it was "aligned" with the British Retail Consortium's statement on Russian fuel supplies.

The BRC's director for food Andrew Opie said: “Our members are fully committed to phasing out Russian oil in line with the Government’s decision.

"However, this cannot happen all at once, or it would risk creating a supply issue that would further increase the price consumers have to pay at the pumps.”

Tesco has been approached for comment but has not yet responded.

Greenpeace UK oil and gas campaigner, Elena Polisano, said: “Supermarkets were quick to remove Russian vodka from shelves and rename their chicken Kievs as chicken Kyivs.

A delivery from the Essex oil terminal where Russian diesel was unloaded makes a delivery to Tesco at Stalham - Credit: Greenpeace

“Customers will be outraged if supermarkets are asking them to donate to Ukraine at the till, but passing their money to Putin at the pump.

“If Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons truly want to stand by Ukraine, they should make sure they’re not filling their pumps with Putin’s diesel that is directly funding his bloody war. At the very least, they should demand that the government implement an immediate ban on imports of Russian fossil fuels.”

The revelations come as new polling from YouGov, commissioned by Greenpeace UK, shows 74pc of the British public are unaware that fuel on sale at supermarket petrol stations may contain Russian diesel, while 73pc want an immediate ban on Russian oil and gas imports.



