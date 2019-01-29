Actor Russell Crowe wants to know where he can watch Norwich play Leeds

Ivo Pinto's last league appearances under Daniel Farke was City's 2-0 home loss to Leeds in August Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Paul Chesterton

Hollywood star Russell Crowe will be watching Norwich City’s upcoming clash with Leeds this weekend - so long as he can find a pub showing the game.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hey English football fans in NY/LI is the Leeds v Norwich game on tv ? What channel ? Is there a pub or bar that you know of that will screen the game ? — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) January 29, 2019

The 54-year-old - famed for his roles in Gladiator and a Beautiful Mind - asked on Twitter if there was a bar or pub screening the match.

On Saturday, February 2, The Canaries be travelling to Elland Road to take on Leeds United, who currently sit three points ahead at the top of the EFL Championship.

In a tweet, Mr Crowe said: “Hey English football fans in NY/LI is the Leeds v Norwich game on tv? What channel? Is there a pub or bar that you know of that will screen the game?”

The Oscar-winning actor has previously revealed he is a Leeds fan, despite being born in New Zealand.

In an interview in 2017 he said: “When I was a kid in Sydney, after playing sport on a Saturday morning, there was Match Of The Day on TV.

“In the early 1970s Leeds was a dominant team and they were featured every other week [this was when MOTD was literally one match from that day, not a collective highlights reel]; So I chose Leeds as my team.”