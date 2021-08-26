Diamond wedding couple hire coach for seaside celebration
- Credit: Chris Bishop
A couple celebrated their diamond wedding by hiring a coach to take all their friends on a trip to the seaside.
Russ and Sue Webber, from Thetford, tied the knot at the Thorpe Road Methodist Church in Norwich on August 26, 1961.
Mrs Webber, now 81, grew up in Hunstanton, where her parents ran a hotel. She and her family are still regular visitors to the resort.
So their eldest daughter Sarah suggested an outing to the coast would be the ideal way to celebrate their big day.
"I said I didn't think so to start with," said Mrs Webber, "But I got persuaded into it and everyone seems to think it was a good idea."
The bus was duly booked and left Thetford on its 90-minute journey to the coast almost full with 48 on board, many from the town's Methodist Church where the couple worship.
Driver Tony McKeever, from Thetford-based Coach Services, said: "They were fairly well-behaved - there was no climbing over the seats or anything like that."
"Just you wait until the way back," one passenger replied.
Mrs Webber, who taught maths at Thetford Grammar School until she retired last year at the age of 80, told the party they were free to enjoy the day where they like as long as they were back at the bus station by 4pm.
The couple, who have daughters Sarah Adams, 57 and Ruth Garbutt, 54, met at the Methodist Church Youth Club in Norwich.
Mr Webber, now 88, worked as a gas engineer before he retired.
Asked the secret of a long and happy marriage, he said: "It's a learning curve through life, we're still learning about each other."
With grey skies a few spots of rain and a keen breeze blowing, it wasn't exactly a day for the beach.
Mrs Webber said she expected most people would sample a few of the towns cafes and tea shops.