Search

Advanced search

‘There will be a serious accident’ - calls for country lane speed limit change

PUBLISHED: 11:57 19 November 2020 | UPDATED: 11:57 19 November 2020

Ann Bluemel has lived by the road since 1977 and has now had enough of speeding traffic. Credit: Submitted

Ann Bluemel has lived by the road since 1977 and has now had enough of speeding traffic. Credit: Submitted

Archant

Residents have described the ‘absolute chaos’ of living on a country lane where the speed limit is 60mph.

The Street in Rushmere near Lowestoft currently has a national speed limit of 60mph. Credit: Google MapsThe Street in Rushmere near Lowestoft currently has a national speed limit of 60mph. Credit: Google Maps

The Street, located in Rushmere near Lowestoft, has a national speed limit in place of 60mph, despite other roads in the area having a speed limit of 30mph.

Over the past few years, residents have experienced all types of vehicles speeding such as cars, vans, lorries, buses, coaches and tractors.

They now want to see the speed limit reduced from 60mph to 30mph.

One resident Ann Bluemel said: “It’s absolute chaos. We have to put up with tooting, beeping and congestion especially when vehicles are diverted through our small road if there has been an accident on the A12 in Kessingland.

“The tractors that use the road are getting larger and they bring down the bushes on the side of the road making the road even narrower.

“Some of the tractors that come down this road look like a bat out of hell they go so fast.

“It’s frightening, my heart is in my mouth when I see the speeding.”

You may also want to watch:

The speeding resulted in one traumatic experience that happened on the road recently.

A young girl was knocked off of her horse by a speeding van.

She did not suffer serious injuries but her horse had to be put down and now she will never get back on a horse.

Another resident Kevin Boardman said: “It’s madness what is going on, it’s terrifying when vehicles drive 60 or 65mph down this road. We have children who live on this road.

“We’ve tried for years to get the parish council and county council to change the speed limit but to no avail.

“At some point there will be a serious accident on this road if action is not taken.”

A spokesperson for Suffolk County Council said discussions will start with police and the local county councillor about the concerns raised by residents.

They added: “It would appear from police records that there have been no injury collisions on The Street in the past five years.

“As the Highways Authority we follow the government’s policy in regard to speed limits for roads in our county.

“Generally, 60mph roads have no facilities such as shops, schools, and only limited development whereas 30mph roads usually have a clear village character with 20 or more houses or key buildings such as a church, shop, or school.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Four Norfolk schools closed due to Covid-19

Hemblington Primary School at Blofield Heath has closed due to Covid cases, with the children having to isolate. Picture: Denise Bradley

Norfolk’s coronavirus infection rate jumps to new high level

The coronavirus infection rate for Norfolk and several of its districts has reached a record high. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich couple who duped students out of £220,000 ordered to pay back less than £5,000

Scott Wolfe and Katie Hope

Driver seriously hurt after lorry overturns on NDR

Overturned lorry on the NDR Salhouse Rd roundabout. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN

Probe into ‘lockdown party’ as restaurant and bar alleged to have defied rules

Diamonds, in Upper St Giles in Norwich, is being investigated over an alleged lockdown breach. Pic: Dan Grimmer.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

PE teacher banned after getting drunk and showing her breasts at school prom

Former Reepham High School head of PE Katherine Lake who has been banned from teaching by a disciplinary panel. Picture: Matthew Usher

Concern at Norfolk Covid case rate increases among over 60s

Public health chiefs are concerned about the growing coronavirus case rate among over 60s in Norfolk. Pic: Dominic Lipinski / PA Images.

Man in 60s fifth patient with coronavirus to die in N&N this week

A man in his 60s with underlying health conditions, who had tested positive for Covid-19, has died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital. Pic: James Bass.

Homes and businesses at risk of flooding as high tides hit Norfolk coast

Waves crashed onto the prom at Hunstanton during this morning's high tide Picture: Chris Bishop

Could flexibility of five changes help Farke to keep his City squad happy?

Head coach Daniel Farke greets Przemek Placheta after taking the winger off during Norwich City's win over Swansea Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images