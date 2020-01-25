Stolen motorbikes found and returned within half an hour

Two motorbikes have been recovered by police within minutes of being stolen.

Suffolk Police were alerted shortly after midday yesterday (Friday, January 24), when the owners of two KTM motorbikes reported the theft from an address in Rushmere.

In a post on the Halesworth Police Facebook page, officers said: "Within a few minutes of the report being received, a member of the public contacted us to say they had seen two motorbikes apparently abandoned at a location very close to the address.

"The bikes appeared to be undamaged, but had clearly been ridden through mud.

"A great, super fast result thanks to a vigilant member of the public immediately reporting something they thought suspicious."

Officers returned the bikes to their owners within half an hour of the report.

Anyone with information about the theft is urged to call Suffolk Police on 101, quoting crime reference 37/4980/20.