Rush hour drivers in Norwich face delays on A1067

Motorists are facing delays on the A1067 near Drayton. Picture: Google Maps Archant

A crash is causing rush hour delays on a road into Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened on the A1067 Fakenham Road near Drayton at around 4.30pm on Wednesday, October 16.

You may also want to watch:

The A1067 is partially blocked and motorists are facing slow traffic.

The ambulance service was called to the scene and attended to one woman, but the extent of her injuries are not known at this stage.

- Keep up to date with all the latest travel news via our live traffic map