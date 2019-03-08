Search

Rush hour drivers in Norwich face delays on A1067

PUBLISHED: 17:56 16 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:56 16 October 2019

Motorists are facing delays on the A1067 near Drayton. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A crash is causing rush hour delays on a road into Norwich.

Two vehicles were involved in the crash, which happened on the A1067 Fakenham Road near Drayton at around 4.30pm on Wednesday, October 16.

The A1067 is partially blocked and motorists are facing slow traffic.

The ambulance service was called to the scene and attended to one woman, but the extent of her injuries are not known at this stage.

