Person cut out of vehicle after city centre crash

Fire crews are on the scene in Dereham Road. Photo: Denise Bradley Archant

Commuters are facing rush hour delays after a crash in Norwich.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Emergency services have been called to an incident on Dereham Road, travelling into the city.

A person has been cut out of a vehicle and handed into the care of the ambulance service.

The road is partially blocked at the Dereham Road and Sweet Briar Road roundabout.

Norfolk Police has put out a warning to avoid the area.

On Twitter it said: “Road closed at the roundabout of Guardian Road and Dereham

Road, Norwich.

“Large volumes of traffic building. Please avoid if possible.”

Fire crews from Earlham and Carrow were called to the scene at about 6.20pm.

They remain on the scene.

More to follow.