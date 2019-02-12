Person cut out of vehicle after city centre crash
PUBLISHED: 18:38 18 February 2019 | UPDATED: 19:30 18 February 2019
Archant
Commuters are facing rush hour delays after a crash in Norwich.
Emergency services have been called to an incident on Dereham Road, travelling into the city.
A person has been cut out of a vehicle and handed into the care of the ambulance service.
The road is partially blocked at the Dereham Road and Sweet Briar Road roundabout.
Norfolk Police has put out a warning to avoid the area.
On Twitter it said: “Road closed at the roundabout of Guardian Road and Dereham
Road, Norwich.
“Large volumes of traffic building. Please avoid if possible.”
Fire crews from Earlham and Carrow were called to the scene at about 6.20pm.
They remain on the scene.
More to follow.
