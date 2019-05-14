Delays but no-one hurt after four car crash on A47 at Trowse

There were rush hour delays following a crash involving four vehicles on the A47 at Trowse.

Police were called shortly before 5pm today (Tuesday, May 19) after a Black BMW, a silver Ford Focus, a black Galaxy taxi and a white Smart car were involved in a crash.

A spokesman in the police control room said although the crash resulted in one lane being blocked, there were no injuries as a result.

The cars have since been recovered and those involved have exchanged insurance details.

The incident was cleared at just after 6pm.

But there were delays for traffic, including public transport, following the incident.

Konectbus tweeted: "Service Update - An accident Eastbound on the A47 near Trowse is tailing back as far Thickthorn. We are expecting delays to services 8 and 501. Updates to follow as required."