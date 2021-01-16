Drag Race star kicks off BBC show stint with Norwich City theme

Published: 6:00 AM January 16, 2021

A Norfolk-born drag queen kicked off their RuPaul's Drag Race UK adventure by paying homage to their childhood days spent supporting Norwich City.

Bimini Bon-Boulash said they looked "like I was about to do a World Cup photoshoot for Nuts magazine" while donning a Canaries-inspired outfit for the BBC show.

The 26-year-old made a bold first impression on season two of the iPlayer show by strutting down the Drag Race runway in a yellow and green outfit, complete with 10-inch heels and a Norwich scarf.

After making an entrance, Bimini shouted: "Come on Norwich! Let's be having you," a reference to the famous half-time rally from the club's joint majority shareholder Delia Smith.

"I can see her Canaries," quipped host RuPaul Charles as the Norfolk-born queen showed off her look on the runway.

Bimini, who now lives in London and only began her drag journey 18 months ago, was making her Drag Race debut in front of judges RuPaul, Michelle Visage, Graham Norton and celebrity guest Elizabeth Hurley.

Describing her look to the judging panel, Bimini said: "This is representing Norwich City. When I was growing up, I used to go to all these matches and this is how I really wanted to dress when I was watching."

They referred to their Canaries-inspired look as "probably my most revealing outfit", which was described as "quite sexy" by actress and fashion icon Hurley.

But TV host Norton was more critical of the choice, saying: "Delia Smith will not be that delighted that [the look] was representing Norwich City Football Club."

Also I performed in possibly the most revealing lipsync outfit in drag race history in 10 inch pleasers and did the splits on my head.. — BIMINI! (@biminibabes) January 14, 2021

Bimini was in the judges' bottom two on the first week, but an athletic lip-sync performance of Frankie Goes To Hollywood's 'Relax' was enough for her to stay in the competition, while Brighton queen Joe Black was the first to sashay away from series two.

It was a reprieve for the Norfolk-born hopeful, who was given a second chance to battle it out with the other queens to be crowned the UK's next Drag Race superstar.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK continues every Thursday night on BBC iPlayer.