Search

Advanced search

Running club celebrate opening of £25,000 centre

PUBLISHED: 16:40 11 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:40 11 September 2019

Bungay Black Dog Running Club (BBDRC) has succeeded in buying and turning into an enviable training facility. Picture: Contributed

Bungay Black Dog Running Club (BBDRC) has succeeded in buying and turning into an enviable training facility. Picture: Contributed

Archant

A running club which is nationally known for its annual marathon have rejoiced after the opening of its new centre.

Bungay Black Dog Running Club members celebrate buying their own training ground as they gather at their Bungay Area Running Centre (BARC) for a club all-comers five mile handicap race. Picture: Jackie BellBungay Black Dog Running Club members celebrate buying their own training ground as they gather at their Bungay Area Running Centre (BARC) for a club all-comers five mile handicap race. Picture: Jackie Bell

Bungay Black Dog Running Club (BBDRC) have celebrated the purchase and transformation of a vandalised, overgrown and derelict site and named it BARC (Bungay Area Running Centre).

Since 1982, the black dogs have operated out of the local high school but following a spike in membership to almost 400 runners, the club was forced to expand.

Robin Ashe, who was club chairman at the time, said: "In 2015 the opportunity arose to rent the one-time football pitches located at Pirnhow Street just outside Bungay town centre and owned by the Ditchingham Estate.

You may also want to watch:

"With the help of the dozens of club members who loaned and donated a massive £26,500, together with grants from Norfolk Community Foundation, Bungay Town Council and Aviva, we were able to purchase the site for around £33,000 and thanks to extra ongoing fundraising we have spent around £25,000 on the facilities which have transformed the site."

Club stalwart and coach, John Wharton said thousands of volunteer hours have gone into the build, with club members planting flowers, re-commissioning toilets, and levelling rabbit-holed surfaces.

"We found phenomenal levels of trade skills, muscle and people to inject into the project a lot of tender loving care among our members," Mr Wharton said. The community pay back scheme also helped the club with laying an electric ring main, the renovation of floodlights, erecting a rabbit proof fence, marking out the running and training tracks, re-roofing and shuttering as well as installing a kitchen fitting. Following a burglary at the club, CCTV has also been installed at the new centre.

Former BBDRC captain and chairman Karen Gedge, said: "As well as providing improved facilities for all our athletes from beginners to elite runners, the hard work has been very much about providing a safe training environment for our juniors and for visually impaired athletes.

"It has enabled us to offer athletics sessions to local people with downs syndrome, further supporting diversity within our membership, and to welcome beginners," she said.

Most Read

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

‘We were living to the last penny’ – single mum-of-three starts business to get off benefits

Jenna Deacon at her nail salon, Nails at No. 8, ready for business, opening September 16. Photo: Emily Thomson

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Family’s holiday horror over filthy Pontins chalet with blood stained mattress

Pontins holiday park in Pakefield Picture: ARCHANT

Appeal launched to bring body of ‘sweet boy with a big heart’ back home after fatal crash

Dorin Melnic, who died in a car crash at South Raynham in Norfolk. Picture: Courtesty of Ludmila Corcinschi

Most Read

‘Picking for picking’s sake’: Mother hits out at school after daughter’s trousers deemed ‘too tight’

Francesca Negus, 14, of Shipdham, wearing her school trousers branded 'too tight' by Dereham Neatherd High School. With her is her mum, Theresa Lee, holding the alternative elasticated trousers provided by the school. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Sunday roasts at three Norfolk pubs named among best in UK

A roast dinner at the Anchor Inn in Morston, Norfolk. Picture Anchor Inn.

Victim of fatal head-on collision is named

The scene of the crash on the A1065 near South Raynham Picture: Chris Bishop

Owners appeal after being told to remove swimming pool and demolish home

Arcady in Holt Road, Cley. The occupants have appealed against an enforcement notice to demolish it. Pictures: David Bale

Concealing a ‘dark and ugly secret’ - from town stalwart to convicted sex offender

Shane Vertigan when he was vice chairman of Hindringham Football Club . Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘We were living to the last penny’ – single mum-of-three starts business to get off benefits

Jenna Deacon at her nail salon, Nails at No. 8, ready for business, opening September 16. Photo: Emily Thomson

Kissed on the Roof event ordered not to go ahead by council

Rooftop Gardens bar and restaurant at Union. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Norfolk pub scoops AA culinary excellence award

The AA have awarded the Marsham Arms, a restaurant come hotel, one rosette out of five after a recent visit. PictureL Colin Finch

The day Canaries legend and Keith Skipper cried together

Canadian winger Errol Crossan, 4 March 1959, at Carrow Road with Terry Bly

Sheep and goats could be used to cut grass at historic castle to cut council costs

The view from the top of the mound on Castle Hill. Picture: Sonya Duncan
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists