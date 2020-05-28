Further delay until Parkrun can resume

Runners take part in the Sloughbottom Parkrun in Norwich. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

Parkrunners in Norfolk and Waveney have at least another month to wait before they can resume their weekly 5km challenge.

Runners making their way to the 500th Norwich parkrun on February 22, 2020. The event has been cancelled until at least June because of the ongoing pandemic. Picture: Nick Richards Runners making their way to the 500th Norwich parkrun on February 22, 2020. The event has been cancelled until at least June because of the ongoing pandemic. Picture: Nick Richards

Organisers have announced that all Parkrun events around the world will be suspended until the end of June as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

And Tom Williams, Parkrun’s chief operating officer, said “most, if not all” of the closures would be in place for even longer than that.

Mr Williams, who is based in Harrowgate, said restarting Parkrun events would be complex and sensitive.

He said: “It is imperative that any decision to recommence has the full and widespread support of volunteer teams, and the wider community.

“A major part of our energy over the next few weeks will be focused on gathering this understanding and insight, which will in turn inform our decision making.”

Five kilometre Parkrun fun runs take place in parks around the world on Saturday mornings, and there are 2km junior Parkruns on Sundays.

Parkruns in our region include those held in Eaton Park and Catton Park in Norwich, Blickling Park, Sheringham Park, Brandon Country Park, Lowestoft, Gorleston Cliffs and Great Yarmouth North Beach.

Mr Williams added: “Understanding the sentiment and feeling of our volunteers and communities is particularly key, as when the decision is made to restart Parkrun, all Parkrun events in that region will be required to start.

“Any events remaining closed would significantly and unreasonably increase pressure on those that open.

“Volunteer happiness and welfare will always be at the heart of what we do and, prior to reopening any events, we will continue to collaborate with our communities in order to best understand local situations and implement appropriate processes in advance.”

