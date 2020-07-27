Search

Participants run more than 1000 miles to celebrate Norfolk Day

PUBLISHED: 16:55 27 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:14 27 July 2020

Participants run more than 1000 miles for Norfolk Day.

Participants run more than 1000 miles for Norfolk Day. Picture: Melanie Sturman



People from across the county came together to run more than 1,000 miles for Norfolk Day.

Melanie Sturman, who organised last year’s Norfolk Day 10km run in Thetford, decided to change the event so people could run virtually instead of alongside each other.

Although the pandemic meant the same event could not go ahead this year, the parkrun coordinator said it was the perfect opportunity to get families out and about around the county to enjoy its “most beautiful running spots”.

She said: “We had all 200 places go and people aged six to 76 took part, one family of three generations even took part.

“Over 1,000 miles completed with either a 5k or 10k socially distanced run.

“Everyone has been incredibly supportive and really enjoyed celebrating Norfolk Day.”

