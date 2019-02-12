Runners raise more than £4,000 for toddler battling cancer
PUBLISHED: 12:35 04 March 2019 | UPDATED: 12:52 04 March 2019
Archant
A group of runners took on a half marathon to raise money for a toddler battling cancer.
The eight runners took part in the Ringland Half Marathon to raise money for Harry Deeba, two, who is battling high-risk neuroblastoma, a cancer of the nervous system.
Heather Pilbrow-Dingle, Tina Clark, Stacey Coffin, Paul Knights, Kate Draper, Iain Dobson and Duncan Sides all donned their running shoes.
Anna Golamy was planning to run but had to pull out because of an injury but she still raised money and Abby Deeba created cakes.
In total £4,560 was raised towards Harry’s £239,000 target to go to New York to trial a vaccine that could stop the cancer returning. If it does, there is a one-in-10 survival rate.
Harry’s mother Carly Howes said: “We cannot thank them enough for their support.”
To donate go to solvingkidscancer.org.uk/campaigns/harrys-appeal