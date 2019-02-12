Runners raise more than £4,000 for toddler battling cancer

Harry Deeba with mum Carly on a special day out to Duxford Airfield organised by Please Take Me There. Picture: Fernando Pinho Archant

A group of runners took on a half marathon to raise money for a toddler battling cancer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The runners who took part in the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: Carly Howes The runners who took part in the Ringland Half Marathon. Picture: Carly Howes

The eight runners took part in the Ringland Half Marathon to raise money for Harry Deeba, two, who is battling high-risk neuroblastoma, a cancer of the nervous system.

Heather Pilbrow-Dingle, Tina Clark, Stacey Coffin, Paul Knights, Kate Draper, Iain Dobson and Duncan Sides all donned their running shoes.

Anna Golamy was planning to run but had to pull out because of an injury but she still raised money and Abby Deeba created cakes.

In total £4,560 was raised towards Harry’s £239,000 target to go to New York to trial a vaccine that could stop the cancer returning. If it does, there is a one-in-10 survival rate.

Harry’s mother Carly Howes said: “We cannot thank them enough for their support.”

To donate go to solvingkidscancer.org.uk/campaigns/harrys-appeal