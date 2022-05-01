Gallery

Thousands of runners turned out for one of the county’s most popular racing events held at a historic Norfolk town.

The streets of King’s Lynn came alive as fun-runners, fundraisers, and club runners headed to the finish line at the Recipharm GEAR 10K.

Tristan Batley-Kyle, head of events at Run For All, which organises the event in partnership with Alive and King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council, said: “It was brilliant to see so many people, of all ages and abilities, crossing the finish line today.”

First across the finish line was Adrian Mussett in a time of 32:06. Michael Eccles took second place in 32:14 with Mitchell Bunn taking third place in 33:32.

Laura Thomas was the first woman across the finish line in 36:20 followed by Lucy Mapp who clocked 36:35 for second spot and Amy Beck who took third in 36:52.

The event helped to raise thousands of pounds for local and national charities, and spectators lined the streets to cheer runners along the route through the town centre and beyond.

