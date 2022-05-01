News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Thousands of runners descend on market town for popular 10k

Donna-Louise Bishop

Published: 5:10 PM May 1, 2022
Updated: 5:47 PM May 1, 2022
Youngsters with their Mini Gear medals - Credit: Ian Burt

Thousands of runners turned out for one of the county’s most popular racing events held at a historic Norfolk town.

The streets of King’s Lynn came alive as fun-runners, fundraisers, and club runners headed to the finish line at the Recipharm GEAR 10K.

Tristan Batley-Kyle, head of events at Run For All, which organises the event in partnership with Alive and King’s Lynn and West Norfolk Borough Council, said: “It was brilliant to see so many people, of all ages and abilities, crossing the finish line today.” 

First across the finish line was Adrian Mussett in a time of 32:06. Michael Eccles took second place in 32:14 with Mitchell Bunn taking third place in 33:32. 

Laura Thomas was the first woman across the finish line in 36:20 followed by Lucy Mapp who clocked 36:35 for second spot and Amy Beck who took third in 36:52. 

The event helped to raise thousands of pounds for local and national charities, and spectators lined the streets to cheer runners along the route through the town centre and beyond. 

Volunteers from the Police Cadets - Credit: Ian Burt

Runners from the Purfleet Trust - Credit: Ian Burt

Competitiors crossing the Mini Gear finish line - Credit: Ian Burt

Competitiors crossing the Mini Gear finish line - Credit: Ian Burt

Competitiors crossing the Mini Gear finish line - Credit: Ian Burt

Runners crossing the GEAR 10k finish line - Credit: Ian Burt

Runners crossing the GEAR 10k finish line - Credit: Ian Burt

Runners crossing the GEAR 10k finish line - Credit: Ian Burt

Runners crossing the GEAR 10k finish line - Credit: Ian Burt

Runners all smiles at the GEAR 10k finish line - Credit: Ian Burt

