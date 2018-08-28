Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Runaway ferret followed cat into Great Yarmouth B&B

PUBLISHED: 16:07 16 January 2019

This ferret was found playing with a cat on Wellesley Road in Great Yarmouth. The owners have not yet claimed him.

This ferret was found playing with a cat on Wellesley Road in Great Yarmouth. The owners have not yet claimed him.

Archant

A runaway ferret followed a cat into a Great Yarmouth B&B - and now the animal’s owner cannot be found.

The fate of the ferret was posted on Wednesday morning (January 16) on a Facebook page for information on animals lost and found in the Norfolk town.

Kirstie Rose, who posted the message, said that between 8.30am and 9am the ferret had been playing with a cat on Wellesley Road.

The cat belongs to the owner of a B&B on the road, she said.

Ms Rose, from Gorleston, described how the cat then returned home, followed by the ferret.

She said that the B&B’s owners put the ferret, which is coloured brown and white, in a box, to keep it safe.

The animal was distressed at first but later calmed down, she said.

Ms Rose said she posted the message on Facebook but “nobody has come forward to say it’s theirs”.

She added that the B&B owners would prefer to find the ferret’s owner before taking it to a vet.

But if the owner is not found by Wednesday evening, she said, they would take it to one.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

The fire service outside the Theatre Royal in Norwich following a blaze in the kitchen of the theatre. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Mum fears she could face daily fines as parking enforcement introduced

Kimberley Page with her three-year-old son Hunter. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Weather warning issued for ice across Norfolk and Suffolk

The Met Office has warned of icy conditions. Photo: Michael Hall

Four-year-old’s Peppa Pig scooter branded a ‘weapon’ by bus driver

Holly Chapman had problems getting a bus back to Brandon with her daughter Autumn Keeley after the bus driver told her Autumn's scooter was classed as a weapon. Byline: Sonya Duncan Copyright: Archant 2019

TV presenter Jake Humphrey involved in late night crash

TV presenter Jake Humphrey posted a video of the aftermath of a crash in East Heckington, Lincolshire. Picture: Jake Humphrey

Most Read

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

#includeImage($article, 225)

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Body of man in his 80s found in River Wensum

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Devastated beyond words’ - Five-year-old moved to hospice for end of life care after year-long cancer fight

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Fire crews tackle blaze at Norwich Theatre Royal

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

TV presenter Jake Humphrey involved in late night crash

TV presenter Jake Humphrey posted a video of the aftermath of a crash in East Heckington, Lincolshire. Picture: Jake Humphrey

Weather warning issued for ice across Norfolk and Suffolk

The Met Office has warned of icy conditions. Photo: Michael Hall

9 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from dodgeball to Dolly Parton show

Norwich Nighthawks Dodgeball Club

Norwich City winger seals January loan switch to Championship rivals

Ben Marshall is joining Millwall on loan from Norwich City for the rest of the season Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images

Norwich City FC gives houseboat owners just four days to leave riverbank

Boat owner Ben Wallace aboard his house boat, Tiramisu. Photo: Luke Powell
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists