'It feels like he is watching over us' - brothers to honour tragic cyclist Sze Ming Cheung at Run Norwich

29 June, 2019 - 16:00
Jack and Dick Cheung will compete in Run Norwich wearing ribbons in honour of Sze Ming Cheung. Picture: Jack Cheung

Jack and Dick Cheung will compete in Run Norwich wearing ribbons in honour of Sze Ming Cheung. Picture: Jack Cheung

Archant

Two brothers are running in the footsteps of Sze Ming Cheung one year after the death of the popular athlete who was killed in a crash last summer.

Sze-Ming Cheung. pic: Supplied by Helen Fiske.

Jack and Dick, both 43, took up road running after the death of their brother and say it "feels like he is watching over us".

Sze had entered Run Norwich 2018 but was unable to compete.

Now his siblings will be taking on this year's challenge - joined by hundreds of runners wearing ribbons in his memory.

Sze, 44, died in Swannington on June 7 last year.

Hundreds of runners will wear ribbons in memory of Sze Ming Cheung as this year's Run Norwich. Picture: Jack Cheung

He was cycling along Reepham Road when he was involved in a crash with a grey Nissan Navara.

Investigations into his death are ongoing and an inquest review is scheduled for July 7.

Sze was a well-known restaurant owner in Hellesdon - he ran Casey's fish and chip shop in Reepham Road and the next door Chung Hing Chinese take away with his family.

A keen runner, Mr Cheung was a member of Norwich Road Runners, Coltishall Jaguars and was a regular at Catton Park Run.

Jack Cheung (centre) and his brother Dick (behind) taking part in Catton parkrun in memoryu of their brother. PIC: Wai-Hing Cheung

He had been training for an iron man race in Italy on a bike he had built at the time of his death.

His brother Jack said after Sze passed away, he and Dick took up road running and were convinced to enter the Norwich Half Marathon last April.

They trained for 10 weeks and put in some "good times", they said.

Sze-Ming Cheung (second from left) with his mother Wai-Hing (centre) and brothers Dick (far left) and Jack (far right). PIC: Supplied by Cheung family.

"By the time we reached the finish line the sun shone through the clouds and we realised our brother was watching us and supporting us all the way," Jack said.

"We have always been active by playing football and going to the gym. Road running is very different and has given us another dimension. When you lose a loved one it gives you focus."

The brothers have now designed a ribbon they are handing out to runners at this year's Run Norwich. They expect more than 1,000 runners to be wearing them.

The design is based on one of the old menus Sze designed for the Chinese restaurant.

"We have been overwhelmed by the response," said Jack. "It is really special for us - Run Norwich is our home city, we were born and bred here and our family came here to make a living. We will be wearing them with pride.

"It is to keep his memory alive and enjoy it along the way."

He added the first three or four months were "really difficult" but running has helped them stay positive.

"There are still sad moments," he said. "Even last night I was talking to my brother and burst into tears. We sat down and had a beer and just talked about my brother. In a way it is still quite raw a year after he passed away.

"Wherever we go it feels like he is watching over us."

