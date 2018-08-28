Search

Run Norwich raises thousands for life-saving ‘blood bikes’

PUBLISHED: 13:39 25 November 2018 | UPDATED: 13:39 25 November 2018

Pictured from left to right, fundraiser Glenn Orford and SERV Norfolk chairman Colin Farrington unveil the new blood bike. Picture SERV Norfolk Blood Bikes.

A life-saving charity has added to its fleet of ‘blood bikes’ thanks to runners who took part in a Norwich race.

Participants of this year’s Run Norwich raised an astonishing £13,800 for SERV Norfolk Blood Bikes, and saw the results of their hard work pay off with the presentation of a new motorbike for the charity.

The new bike has been named Red Army Too after the fundraisers who ran under the name of Red Army.

It was unveiled at an award ceremony at the Benjamin Gooch Theatre at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital last week (November 23).

The Yamaha FJR1300 motorcycle is the ninth blood bike to join the fleet. It will be used to transport blood, organs, donated breast milk and other life-saving essentials to NHS patients who urgently need it. This is the second year running that the Red Army has been able to raise enough funds to secure a motorcycle for Norfolk Blood Bikes. Glenn and Jo Orford, owners of Loddon post office, were two of the 55 Red Army runners to take part in the 10k road race this year.

The pair managed to raise almost £1,200, and they were given one of three appreciation awards announced on the night.

Mr Orford said: “Norfolk Blood Bikes is made up of good people working for a great cause.

“Knowing that you’re running for them is the driving force that gets you out to train in the morning.” SERV Norfolk Blood Bikes is entirely volunteer-run without funding from the NHS, and is highly dependent on the support of donations and fundraising.

Volunteers often work through the night and in all weather. The charity’s team captain Bill Farrow said the new bikes were a vital resource for the charity and added: “It’s so important for our team to have safe and reliable bikes on the road and we’re so grateful to the support network we have found in the Red Army team.

“These bikes are not only responsible for our volunteer riders’ safety but also for the lives of others as they transport our precious cargo.”To donate to Norfolk Blood Bikes or get involved in a fundraising event, visit the charity’s website.

