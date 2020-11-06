Search

Advanced search

Firm employees turn lockdown hobby into £2,000 for charity

PUBLISHED: 12:44 06 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:52 06 November 2020

(L-R) Simon Medler, regional managing director, Oliver Crocker, senior quantity surveyor, David Methold and Dawn Mortimer, sales executives. Picture: Keith Mindham Photography

(L-R) Simon Medler, regional managing director, Oliver Crocker, senior quantity surveyor, David Methold and Dawn Mortimer, sales executives. Picture: Keith Mindham Photography

copyright keith mindham photography

More than £2,000 has been raised for Norwich City’s charity after Lovell workers took part in this year’s virtual Run Norwich.

(L-R) Will Wright, land and partnership manager, Darren Evans, quantity surveyor, Kelly Starkings, managing quantity surveyor, Gareth Roberts, regional operations manager. Picture: Keith Mindham Photography(L-R) Will Wright, land and partnership manager, Darren Evans, quantity surveyor, Kelly Starkings, managing quantity surveyor, Gareth Roberts, regional operations manager. Picture: Keith Mindham Photography

After picking up the hobby during the first coronavirus lockdown, 13 employees from the developer took on the task of completing the race to support City’s Community Sports Foundation.

The CSF – organisers of the race – works to help people with disabilities and from disadvantaged backgrounds across Norfolk.

You may also want to watch:

Run Norwich was completed virtually this year to comply with government guidelines, with more than 1,500 people taking part by running 10k in any location of their choice.

Regional operations manager Simon Medler was one of the 13 Lovell workers who took on the task.

He said: “I’m delighted that our team has raised over £2,000 for CSF and that so many of our employees were keen to be involved.”

Lovell has now raised £3,800 for the CSF this year.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Norfolk fish and chip shops pick up national award

Four Norfolk fish and chip shops have been given Good Food Awards for 2021. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/SADLERC1

Council accused of ‘wasting’ £1m after building returned to owner following seven-year compulsory purchase battle

The former Cozy Carpets building, which has been returned to Nolan Guthrie. Photo: Terry Jermy

Parents accused of ‘blasé’ attitude during school drop-offs

Mel Fearns, headteacher at St George's Primary School in Great Yarmouth. Picture: Victoria Pertusa

Fascinating ‘forgotten’ pub goes up for sale for £130,000

The property when it was the Castle Tavern in 1912. Pic: By kind permission of Phil Gibbs via www.norfolkpubs.co.uk

WATCH: Who were the buskers outside Primark melting hearts with show tunes?

Classical duo Hayley Moss and Ben Lake sing at the Wymondham Wynterfest in 2018. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Most Read

Restaurant gets Covid fine for not making diners sit down

Norfolk Police's assistant chief constable for Norfolk Constabulary, Julie Wvendth. Photo: Norfolk Constabulary

Holidays are back on the agenda as TUI announces flight schedule

TUI has announced it will be flying to tenerife (pictured) from winter 2021. Pic: Archant library

Big names go as BBC confirms regional TV and radio reshuffle

The Forum in Norwich. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Twenty confirmed Covid cases at hospital

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kings Lynn Picture: Sonya Duncan

Can I go out on the Norfolk Broads during the second lockdown?

FLASHBACK: Broads Tours day boats ready to hire at Wroxham as lockdown is eased. Hiring boats is off limits under the second lockdown Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Man admits murdering his wife at former mental health hospital site

Gemma Lynne Marjoram was stabbed to death in Thorpe St Andrew. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Norfolk fish and chip shops pick up national award

Four Norfolk fish and chip shops have been given Good Food Awards for 2021. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto/SADLERC1

Driver and passengers arrested after being stopped by police stinger

A car failed to stop for police on Lighthouse Lane in Hunstanton on Tuesday, November 3. Picture: Google

Mark Armstrong: Runners are well equipped to navigate another lockdown

Mark Armstrong on a training run. Picture: Alison Armstrong

Inquest into death of man at chemical plant adjourned

Rob Cranston, a well-known cricketer, died from injuries sustained in an explosion at Briar Chemicals in Norwich. Picture: SwardestonCC/Twitter