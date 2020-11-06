Firm employees turn lockdown hobby into £2,000 for charity

(L-R) Simon Medler, regional managing director, Oliver Crocker, senior quantity surveyor, David Methold and Dawn Mortimer, sales executives. Picture: Keith Mindham Photography copyright keith mindham photography

More than £2,000 has been raised for Norwich City’s charity after Lovell workers took part in this year’s virtual Run Norwich.

(L-R) Will Wright, land and partnership manager, Darren Evans, quantity surveyor, Kelly Starkings, managing quantity surveyor, Gareth Roberts, regional operations manager. Picture: Keith Mindham Photography (L-R) Will Wright, land and partnership manager, Darren Evans, quantity surveyor, Kelly Starkings, managing quantity surveyor, Gareth Roberts, regional operations manager. Picture: Keith Mindham Photography

After picking up the hobby during the first coronavirus lockdown, 13 employees from the developer took on the task of completing the race to support City’s Community Sports Foundation.

The CSF – organisers of the race – works to help people with disabilities and from disadvantaged backgrounds across Norfolk.

Run Norwich was completed virtually this year to comply with government guidelines, with more than 1,500 people taking part by running 10k in any location of their choice.

Regional operations manager Simon Medler was one of the 13 Lovell workers who took on the task.

He said: “I’m delighted that our team has raised over £2,000 for CSF and that so many of our employees were keen to be involved.”

Lovell has now raised £3,800 for the CSF this year.