Run Norwich 2021 postponed again due to Covid uncertainty

Published: 4:00 PM May 26, 2021

Run Norwich has been postponed until 2022 due to the continued uncertainty around mass participation events, the Community Sports Foundation (CSF) has announced.

The event was due to open up entries for 2021 following the cancellation of last year’s race, but in a statement, the CSF said the uncertainty and the failure to gain the insurance against another cancellation due to Covid-19, meant putting it back for another year.

2020 entrants that allowed the Foundation to keep their entry fee as a donation were to receive priority entry this year but this will now be valid for the 2022 edition, which is due to take place on the weekend of July 17.

The statement said: “There are huge costs associated with the delivery of Run Norwich and if the event were to be cancelled after these costs have been incurred it would have a devastating effect on the charity’s finances this year.

“When the 2020 event was cancelled, the incredible generosity of those who waived their right to an entry fee refund allowed us to meet those costs and provide the event’s usual contribution towards the Foundation’s charitable work; we remain humbled and grateful for this amazing support.

“We are now at the point ahead of the 2021 race where we would have hoped to open entries, which in turn allows us to undertake many of costs associated with Run Norwich. This is particularly relevant to items with a significant lead-in time such as medals, signage, goody bags, and merchandise.

“At this stage, we are not confident enough to open entries and commit to this high level of expenditure, and we believe the picture may not become completely clear until it is too late.

“We have of course attempted to gain insurance to cover the 2021 event from cancellation due to Covid-19 this year but have been unsuccessful, and therefore the decision to postpone the return of Run Norwich until 2022 has been taken.”

Dan Wynne from the Community Sports Foundation, added: “We would love to deliver Run Norwich in 2021, but the fact is we simply do not know with absolute certainty whether or not we will be able. It would therefore be an enormous and unnecessary gamble with the Foundation’s finances to press on with our plans at this stage.

“In 2020, the generosity of Run Norwich entrants helped the Foundation to navigate an incredibly challenging year that none of us could have seen coming.

“After receiving that support last year, it would be irresponsible to take a risk now when uncertainty around mass-participation events currently remains.”