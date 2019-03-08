Run Norwich 2020 date revealed

Run Norwich 2020 will take place on Sunday, July 19. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

The sixth edition of Run Norwich will take place on Sunday, July 19.

Demand for places is expected to be high and details of when runners can enter are expected to be released in the new year.

A record-breaking field of 7,500 people entered this year's race with all general places selling out in just four days.

Organisers have decided the 10K race will keep its spot in the city calendar, taking place on the same corresponding weekend as this year.

City of Norwich AC athlete Logan Smith took victory in the men's event in July in a time of 31:42 whilst club-mate Iona Lake won the women's race in 36:23.

The race is organised by the Norwich City FC Community Sports Foundation. The route passes some of Norwich's most iconic landmarks including Norwich Castle, The Forum, Norwich Cathedral and Carrow Road.