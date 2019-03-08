Search

Advanced search

Run Norwich 2020 date revealed

PUBLISHED: 15:29 04 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:38 04 September 2019

Run Norwich 2020 will take place on Sunday, July 19. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Run Norwich 2020 will take place on Sunday, July 19. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

The sixth edition of Run Norwich will take place on Sunday, July 19.

Demand for places is expected to be high and details of when runners can enter are expected to be released in the new year.

A record-breaking field of 7,500 people entered this year's race with all general places selling out in just four days.

You may also want to watch:

Organisers have decided the 10K race will keep its spot in the city calendar, taking place on the same corresponding weekend as this year.

MORE: Love running? Join the Run Anglia Facebook group here

City of Norwich AC athlete Logan Smith took victory in the men's event in July in a time of 31:42 whilst club-mate Iona Lake won the women's race in 36:23.

The race is organised by the Norwich City FC Community Sports Foundation. The route passes some of Norwich's most iconic landmarks including Norwich Castle, The Forum, Norwich Cathedral and Carrow Road.

Most Read

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Three men arrested after sexual assault in Chapelfield Gardens

Police have sealed off part of Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer

Staff sent home early as customers avoid village due to traffic ‘mayhem’

People in Hethersett said customers are avoiding the village due to roadworks on Norwich Road. Photo: Linda Wilgress

We tested for cocaine use in Norwich’s public toilets and this is what we found

Traces of cocaine was found in the Norwich bus station toilets using drug-detecting wipes. Picture: Archant

Riverside braces itself as key tenants face closure

Frankie and Benny's restaurant at the Riverside leisure quarter in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Most Read

Revealed: Why US B-2 stealth bombers were flying over Norfolk

The aircraft fly over a windfarm Picture: MOD/Crown Copyright

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

‘Absolutely disgusting’ - Shock after Sundown Festival-goers leave Showground piled with rubbish

Tents and waste left at the Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Motorists face long diversions as section of A47 is shut for roadworks

Motorists face diversions as work is done on the A47. Picture Google.

Riverside braces itself as key tenants face closure

Frankie and Benny's restaurant at the Riverside leisure quarter in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Arrests made after incident in Magdalen Street in Norwich

Police led people away after an incident in Magdalen Street in Norwich. Pic: Submitted.

‘It’s terrible, very sad’ - church severely damaged in blaze battled by dozens of firefighters

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the church in Wimbotsham. Picture Anne Bloy.

Cafe Rouge reveals reason for Norwich closure despite ‘excellent’ summer

Cafe Rouge in Norwich's Chapelfield will close this month. Picture: Archant

Bricklayer died on Norwich street after taking ‘fatal mixture’ of drugs, inquest hears

James Blevins, known as Jimmy, died at St Benedicts Street on December 30, 2018 where he was found by a resident going to work. Photo: Google

Overflowing bins and lack of incentives - Don’t just blame youngsters for Sundown mess

The state of the Royal Norfolk Showground after Sundown Festival. Photographed on Wednesday September 4. Picture: Jamie Honeywood
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists