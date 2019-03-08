Video

Can you spot yourself at the mums' parkrun takeover?

Stacey Halford, the regional ambassador for Run Mummy Run. Picture: Ella Wilkinson Archant

It was the mother of all runs.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Can you spot yourself in the Sloughbottom ParkRun pictures? Picture: Ella Wilkinson Can you spot yourself in the Sloughbottom ParkRun pictures? Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Around 130 mums from the growing Run Mummy Run online community hit the ground running at the Sloughbottom Park parkrun course in Norwich on Saturday.

The 5k circuit, which is a free event organised by parkrun, takes place every Saturday morning and is open to all, but for one week only had a special takeover from mums across Norfolk.

Can you spot yourself in the Sloughbottom ParkRun pictures? Picture: Ella Wilkinson Can you spot yourself in the Sloughbottom ParkRun pictures? Picture: Ella Wilkinson

The mums, whose spirits were not dampened by grey skies and cool temperatures, were supported and cheered from the sidelines by proud family members.

Connie Vallis, who was a run director at the event and group ambassador for East of England Run Mummy Run, said: "It went really well, it was brilliant. The atmosphere was amazing and everyone was really excited. We nearly took over the whole run!

Can you spot yourself in the Sloughbottom ParkRun pictures? Picture: Ella Wilkinson Can you spot yourself in the Sloughbottom ParkRun pictures? Picture: Ella Wilkinson

"We had quite a few cakes, biscuits, tea and coffee after the run to celebrate and to add back the calories burnt off running!"