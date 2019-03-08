Search

Can you spot yourself at the mums' parkrun takeover?

PUBLISHED: 15:52 26 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:52 26 October 2019

Stacey Halford, the regional ambassador for Run Mummy Run. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Archant

It was the mother of all runs.

Can you spot yourself in the Sloughbottom ParkRun pictures? Picture: Ella WilkinsonCan you spot yourself in the Sloughbottom ParkRun pictures? Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Around 130 mums from the growing Run Mummy Run online community hit the ground running at the Sloughbottom Park parkrun course in Norwich on Saturday.

The 5k circuit, which is a free event organised by parkrun, takes place every Saturday morning and is open to all, but for one week only had a special takeover from mums across Norfolk.

The mums, whose spirits were not dampened by grey skies and cool temperatures, were supported and cheered from the sidelines by proud family members.

Connie Vallis, who was a run director at the event and group ambassador for East of England Run Mummy Run, said: "It went really well, it was brilliant. The atmosphere was amazing and everyone was really excited. We nearly took over the whole run!

"We had quite a few cakes, biscuits, tea and coffee after the run to celebrate and to add back the calories burnt off running!"

