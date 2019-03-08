Friends meet tonight to remember 17-year-old who died after street fight

Friends of a teenager who died after a street fight are meeting tonight to remember him.

They are planning to run 17 laps of The Walks, in King's Lynn, to remember Reece Hornibrook, who passed away on Tuesday at the age of 17.

The event was originally planned to be held on Sunday, but has been brought forward to this evening (6pm).

Mr Hornibrook, from South Lynn, suffered serious head injuries during a disturbance on Saddlebow Road in the early hours of Sunday.

Tributes have been left to the former King Edward VII pupil in The Walks, where he enjoyed doing parkour.

In a statement, his family said: "He was a gentle giant, always laughing and joking and would do anything for anyone.

"We will remember him as having a huge heart. He was popular and he was our hero."

Friends hope to raise money to have Mr Hornibrook's name carved into one of the walls of the parkour court. Those taking part are being asked to donate £5.

Liam Russell, 31, of Metcalf Avenue, Lynn, has been charged with assaulting Mr Hornibrook causing grievous bodily harm. The charge will be reviewed after a post mortem.

Russell was remanded in custody to appear at Norwich Crown Court on August 7, but his solicitor said he would be applying for bail.