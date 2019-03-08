Search

Hospital runners raise £10,000 for cancer charities

PUBLISHED: 20:23 22 May 2019 | UPDATED: 20:23 22 May 2019

On Friday, May 24, Lewis Weatherburn and Jonathan Littlewood, who are both physiotherapists at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital will set off on their ambitious plan to run the length of the West Highland Way. Picture: Kyle Harper

A fundraising duo have smashed their original £2,000 target just days before they sett off on a gruelling 96-mile run.

On Friday, May 24, Lewis Weatherburn and Jonathan Littlewood, who are both physiotherapists at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital, will head to Scotland to start their ambitious plan to run the length of the West Highland Way.

Taking on the challenge in aid of two charities, the Boudicca Breast Cancer Appeal and the Big C Cancer Charity, the duo had set themselves the fundraising goal of £2,000 but have surpassed this by so far raising £10,000.

Mr Littlewood said "We have been overwhelmed at the incredible support and generosity from our families, friends and colleagues not forgetting the amazing businesses who have donated prizes for our events."

To donate visit to the pair's Justgiving page click here.

