OPINION: I may have ruffled feathers... but that's what opinions are about

Opinion

I don’t like goodbyes much, so I shall make this one sweet.

I’m also not great at change, I’ve been known to cry all day long when moving home, feeling that the memories of what we created there will lie behind the bricks, staying forever, while I have to leave.

Like when we moved from London, I wrote a letter to our old house, tucking it in neatly to the rafters of the loft as I air kissed goodbye the home where my eldest babies were born, I’m again venturing into the unknown of a new. This is a little letter to you, the readers of my column, of which this will be my last in this publication. For now.

After two years of bringing my tales from the front line of parenting to my home turf paper, it’s definitely the right time to be leaping into a new project.

I am, however, so proud to have been able to write weekly musings of my parenting viewpoints, from lockdowns and pregnancy, through to politics and the every-day of family life.

I’m also so grateful to this paper for giving me the opportunity to work with them. I wanted to write here as soon as I decided writing was my thing, and I have been very lucky that they have always supported me, always wanted to provide balance to the views and opinions they publish, caring about bringing words which ignite passions from all walks of life.

What else do you need from a paper but that?

Writing here has also provided me with a platform which has been the most brilliant springboard into my professional writing career.

In this country we choose a career path when we are just kids really, changing tack later isn’t always the easiest, but I’m living, breathing proof that it can be done, and I hope my children take with that example a knowledge that it’s never too late to do anything, just so long as you’re determined and prepared to work hard.

Becoming a writer doesn’t happen overnight, especially if you have no training. It has been more drag myself up through the world of blogging, and self-publishing, rather than an overnight success but with over a decade under my belt now, I have written for many publications so far, and this one has been my favourite to date.

My columns here haven’t always pleased all who read them, but writing opinions isn’t about saying what everyone wants to hear.

I’m a staunch leftie as you will know, and my words do often ruffle feathers as such, but that’s exactly what I’m proud to have done.

Not to have upset or offended, but to have invited conversation and provoked thought.

What a privilege I have had here and will continue to have elsewhere as a result.

So if you want to keep up with me, for now, I’ll be over at my blog. Soon also there will be that new project I can’t quite shout about just yet, but I will.

Life is for grabbing all opportunities with both hands and knowing that it really doesn’t matter what others think of you, only what you think of yourself.

If you want something then go get it, that would always be my best advice to my children, and, in fact, anyone.

We can so easily become planted in life, we lay down roots and a such can become unmoving, unable to find better paths with a clearer view.

I never want to become stagnant like that although I know it’s far easier perhaps to do so. And a little bit daunting and sad when we do uproot for a different pasture.

So, just as I wish the prime minister would do (I had to get that in, didn’t I?), it’s time to leave. Just for now, but you’ll see me soon. Of that I will make sure. Keep reading and keep those good conversations going because it’s always good to talk!

From my family to yours, this has been brilliant, and we’ve loved getting to know those of you who have contacted us, to debate, challenge and indeed praise.

Writing this column has been one of the very best experiences and I can’t wait to get stuck into doing what I do best somewhere else, but I’ll never forget this.

It’s been a blast, not one which lies within the rafters or behind bricks to be left behind, but one which I take with me as if it were, in a way, another little baby of mine!

Ruth Davies has a parenting blog at www.rocknrollerbaby.co.uk