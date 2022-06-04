News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Brisk trade for villagers at Platinum Jubilee yard sale

Chris Bishop

Published: 4:36 PM June 4, 2022
Updated: 4:49 PM June 4, 2022
Villagers in East and West Rudham staged a Platinum Jubilee yard sale - Credit: Chris Bishop

Business was brisk as villagers staged a Platinum Jubilee yard sale.

Around 30 families in the Rudhams, near Fakenham, took part. 

Jane Whewell at the Rudhams yard sale - Credit: Chris Bishop

It's been really nice," said Jane Whewell, who set up her stall outside her home on Broomsthorpe Road.

A shopper checks out the bargains at the yard sale - Credit: Chris Bishop

"We did one at the end of lockdown and everybody enjoyed going out and seeing each other again."

Leanda Saunders (left) and Sarah Daly at the Rudhams Platinum Jubilee yard sale - Credit: Chris Bishop

Nearby, Sarah Daly and her family were also doing a good trade.

Browsers at the Platinum Jubilee yard sale at the Rudhams - Credit: Chris Bishop

"We've been really busy, we've had loads of people round," she said. "We've sold old costume jewellery, books, clothes, tools, children's stuff - we've had all sorts out."

Jubilee

Dealers descended on the village before the appointed opening time.

"You can spot them at 50 paces," one villager said. "They unerringly go for the best thing you've got and offer you chicken feed for it."

Kerry and Janice Twite at the Rudhams Platinum Jubilee yard sale - Credit: Chris Bishop

Tracey Le Gallez, whose stall had clothes, books and artworks for sale - Credit: Chris Bishop

Sam Gibbs, whose stall included horse tack and Elvis CDs - Credit: Chris Bishop

