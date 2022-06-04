Brisk trade for villagers at Platinum Jubilee yard sale
- Credit: Chris Bishop
Business was brisk as villagers staged a Platinum Jubilee yard sale.
Around 30 families in the Rudhams, near Fakenham, took part.
It's been really nice," said Jane Whewell, who set up her stall outside her home on Broomsthorpe Road.
"We did one at the end of lockdown and everybody enjoyed going out and seeing each other again."
Nearby, Sarah Daly and her family were also doing a good trade.
"We've been really busy, we've had loads of people round," she said. "We've sold old costume jewellery, books, clothes, tools, children's stuff - we've had all sorts out."
Dealers descended on the village before the appointed opening time.
Most Read
- 1 Shock as two lorry trailers appear and tower over gardens
- 2 Inmate gets extra time for disgusting 'potting' of prison officer
- 3 Dogs face ban from popular Norfolk beach
- 4 Yellow weather warning issued across Norfolk for last day of jubilee
- 5 Double stabbing prompts fears over crime spike in suburbs
- 6 Obituary: 'Heroine of the A47' dies aged 94
- 7 Driver arrested after car goes off road into hedge
- 8 Jailed in May: Drug dealers and a child rapist
- 9 Woman opens pub at home after her local closes for jubilee
- 10 Fears £77m new schools bid could be hit by halt on new homes
"You can spot them at 50 paces," one villager said. "They unerringly go for the best thing you've got and offer you chicken feed for it."
Our Queen's Platinum Reign magazine is a tribute to Her Majesty's life and 70 years of service drawn from our archive. Find out more here.