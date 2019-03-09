From Booty Road to Balls Lane - are these the rudest street names in Norfolk?

From Balls Lane in Fakenham to Booty Road in Norwich, Nelson’s county has its fair share of rude street names.

We have rounded up 12 of the rudest and funniest street names from across the county and there are some corkers. Other notable mentions go to Three Holes, a hamlet on the Norfolk and Cambridgshire border, Two Mile Bottom campsite near Thetford and Stiffkey.

Slutshole Lane, Besthorpe Credit: Google Maps Slutshole Lane, Besthorpe Credit: Google Maps

St Gregory's Back Alley, Norwich Credit: Google Maps St Gregory's Back Alley, Norwich Credit: Google Maps

Slutshole Lane, Besthorpe

Balls Lane Credit: Google Maps Balls Lane Credit: Google Maps

Cock Street Credit: Google Maps Cock Street Credit: Google Maps

St Gregory’s Back Alley, Norwich

Booty Road Credit: Google Maps Booty Road Credit: Google Maps

Gargle Hill, Thorpe St Andrew Credit: Google Maps Gargle Hill, Thorpe St Andrew Credit: Google Maps

Balls Lane, Fakenham

Hooker Road, Norwich Credit: Google Maps Hooker Road, Norwich Credit: Google Maps

Dicks Mount Credit: Google Maps Dicks Mount Credit: Google Maps

Cock Street, Wymondham

Clipbush Lane Credit: Google Maps Clipbush Lane Credit: Google Maps

Trumpery Lane, Norwich Credit: Google Maps Trumpery Lane, Norwich Credit: Google Maps

Booty Road, Norwich

Foulgers Opening, Norwich Credit: Google Maps Foulgers Opening, Norwich Credit: Google Maps

Mount Pleasant Credit: Google Maps Mount Pleasant Credit: Google Maps

Gargle Hill, Thorpe St Andrew

Hooker Road, Norwich

Dicks Mount, Beccles

Clipbush Lane, Fakenham

Trumpery Lane, Norwich

Foulgers Opening, Norwich

Mount Pleasant, Norwich

Also, if you’re looking for something really rude look up what Opie Street in Norwich used to be called - it’s too rude to include!

Have we missed a rude Norfolk street name from the list? Email louisa.baldwin@archant.co.uk