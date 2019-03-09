From Booty Road to Balls Lane - are these the rudest street names in Norfolk?
From Balls Lane in Fakenham to Booty Road in Norwich, Nelson’s county has its fair share of rude street names.
We have rounded up 12 of the rudest and funniest street names from across the county and there are some corkers. Other notable mentions go to Three Holes, a hamlet on the Norfolk and Cambridgshire border, Two Mile Bottom campsite near Thetford and Stiffkey.
Slutshole Lane, Besthorpe
St Gregory’s Back Alley, Norwich
Balls Lane, Fakenham
Cock Street, Wymondham
Booty Road, Norwich
Gargle Hill, Thorpe St Andrew
Hooker Road, Norwich
Dicks Mount, Beccles
Clipbush Lane, Fakenham
Trumpery Lane, Norwich
Foulgers Opening, Norwich
Mount Pleasant, Norwich
Also, if you’re looking for something really rude look up what Opie Street in Norwich used to be called - it’s too rude to include!
