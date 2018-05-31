Dame Vera Lynn stars in Ruddy Muddy’s latest design
PUBLISHED: 13:47 19 June 2020 | UPDATED: 13:47 19 June 2020
An artist who uses the back of his muddy van as a canvas has paid tribute to Dame Vera Lynn with his latest design.
Ruddy Muddy, AKA mud artist Rick Minns, from Wymondham, has revealed a stunning creation featuring Dame Vera, who died on Thursday at the age of 103.
Known as the ‘Forces’ Sweetheart’, the singer was best known for performing to troops on the frontline during the Second World War.
Her hits, including ‘We’ll Meet Again’, continued to resonate with listeners over the decades, most recently during the coronavirus crisis and 75th anniversary of VE Day.
“Obviously the stuff I do is appropriate to what is going on at the time, but anything to do with the military has been a recurring theme,” said Mr Minns. “With Vera Lynn, how could I not?
“I can never tell what sort of response I’ll get. I knew this one would get some interest, but it has gone way bigger than I thought and these positive reactions still amaze me.”
