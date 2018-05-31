Video

Dame Vera Lynn stars in Ruddy Muddy’s latest design

Wymondham mud artist Ruddy Muddy's latest design features Dame Vera Lynn, who has died at the age of 103. Picture: Ruddy Muddy Archant

An artist who uses the back of his muddy van as a canvas has paid tribute to Dame Vera Lynn with his latest design.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ruddy Muddy created the trio of pieces starring the 'best of Norfolk' to launch his sponsorship campaign. Photo: Victoria Pertusa Ruddy Muddy created the trio of pieces starring the 'best of Norfolk' to launch his sponsorship campaign. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Ruddy Muddy, AKA mud artist Rick Minns, from Wymondham, has revealed a stunning creation featuring Dame Vera, who died on Thursday at the age of 103.

Known as the ‘Forces’ Sweetheart’, the singer was best known for performing to troops on the frontline during the Second World War.

Wymondham mud artist Ruddy Muddy has also saluted Captain Tom Moore in 2020. Picture: Ruddy Muddy Wymondham mud artist Ruddy Muddy has also saluted Captain Tom Moore in 2020. Picture: Ruddy Muddy

Her hits, including ‘We’ll Meet Again’, continued to resonate with listeners over the decades, most recently during the coronavirus crisis and 75th anniversary of VE Day.

“Obviously the stuff I do is appropriate to what is going on at the time, but anything to do with the military has been a recurring theme,” said Mr Minns. “With Vera Lynn, how could I not?

Wymondham mud artist Ruddy Muddy has also saluted NHS workers for their work during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ruddy Muddy Wymondham mud artist Ruddy Muddy has also saluted NHS workers for their work during the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ruddy Muddy

“I can never tell what sort of response I’ll get. I knew this one would get some interest, but it has gone way bigger than I thought and these positive reactions still amaze me.”