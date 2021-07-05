News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Ruddy Muddy's England inspired artwork goes down a storm

Author Picture Icon

Aaron McMillan

Published: 9:50 AM July 5, 2021   
Ruddy Muddy at the Norfolk Showground's Summer Fayre creating Euros 2020 football themed art of Rahe

Ruddy Muddy at the Norfolk Showground's Summer Fayre creating Euros 2020 football themed art of Raheem Sterling and a lion on a van. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The famous 'Ruddy Muddy' is hoping his England artwork will be a good omen for the team.

Ricky ' Ruddy Muddy' Minns displayed his new artwork at this weekend’s Summer Fayre at Norfolk Showground after receiving a number of requests to paint England's player of the tournament ‘Raheem Sterling’ and Jordan Pickford.

His artwork, which displays the two players alongside a lion, was debuted just hours before England put on their best display of Euro 2020, beating Ukraine 4-0 in Rome.

Ruddy Muddy's England inspired artwork. 

Ruddy Muddy's England inspired artwork. - Credit: Ruddy Muddy

“Some people are saying it’s a lucky picture, so I need another one for Wednesday,” he said.

“Others said I have to leave it on, so whatever I do I’ll probably get someone saying what I did was wrong.

You may also want to watch:

“I think I will do a different one - mainly because it is always fun to do something different and gives me something new to put up.”

Ruddy Muddy's England inspired artwork. 

Ruddy Muddy's England inspired artwork completed. - Credit: Ruddy Muddy

As part of a van festival, Mr Minns is giving people the chance to pick an image of their choice to be painted, which can be requested over Facebook. He will pick two suggestions from those submitted to display in his signature style.

Most Read

  1. 1 Man in late teens raped in church yard
  2. 2 TV's Simon Thomas and Derrina Jebb marry at Norwich Cathedral
  3. 3 Person rescued after serious crash closes busy road
  1. 4 Police called as teenagers climb on top of old department store
  2. 5 Pub faces licence review after complaints over fights and noise
  3. 6 John Lewis unveils plans to build 10,000 rental homes
  4. 7 'Unprecedented demand' creates scramble for homes in north Norfolk
  5. 8 Jailed in June: 11 Norfolk criminals locked up last month
  6. 9 'It's horrendous' - Community in shock following news of church yard rape
  7. 10 Norwich City transfer rumours: Billing and Ajer pursuits stepping up
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Zelley jeweller BrewDog gold can Norwich

'Gold' can won in Willy Wonka-style contest sparks dispute

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
The A47 is closed after a 4x4 towing a horsebox carrying bulls crashed

Norfolk Live | Updated

A47 closed after 4x4 towing bulls crashes

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Tanya Martin and Mark Hougham, with their two-year-old son Austin, at the Castle Inn in Bungay.

Michelin restaurant owners hand over reins after 14 years

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
The new restaurant is owned by cousins Juned Ahmed Al and Jahangir Alom Ali Credit: Victoria Pertus

Norwich restaurant ends Just Eat use after 'shockingly poor' service

Lauren Cope

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus