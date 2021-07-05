Ruddy Muddy's England inspired artwork goes down a storm

Published: 9:50 AM July 5, 2021

Ruddy Muddy at the Norfolk Showground's Summer Fayre creating Euros 2020 football themed art of Raheem Sterling and a lion on a van. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

The famous 'Ruddy Muddy' is hoping his England artwork will be a good omen for the team.

Ricky ' Ruddy Muddy' Minns displayed his new artwork at this weekend’s Summer Fayre at Norfolk Showground after receiving a number of requests to paint England's player of the tournament ‘Raheem Sterling’ and Jordan Pickford.

His artwork, which displays the two players alongside a lion, was debuted just hours before England put on their best display of Euro 2020, beating Ukraine 4-0 in Rome.

Ruddy Muddy's England inspired artwork. - Credit: Ruddy Muddy

“Some people are saying it’s a lucky picture, so I need another one for Wednesday,” he said.

“Others said I have to leave it on, so whatever I do I’ll probably get someone saying what I did was wrong.

“I think I will do a different one - mainly because it is always fun to do something different and gives me something new to put up.”

Ruddy Muddy's England inspired artwork completed. - Credit: Ruddy Muddy

As part of a van festival, Mr Minns is giving people the chance to pick an image of their choice to be painted, which can be requested over Facebook. He will pick two suggestions from those submitted to display in his signature style.