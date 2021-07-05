Ruddy Muddy's England inspired artwork goes down a storm
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
The famous 'Ruddy Muddy' is hoping his England artwork will be a good omen for the team.
Ricky ' Ruddy Muddy' Minns displayed his new artwork at this weekend’s Summer Fayre at Norfolk Showground after receiving a number of requests to paint England's player of the tournament ‘Raheem Sterling’ and Jordan Pickford.
His artwork, which displays the two players alongside a lion, was debuted just hours before England put on their best display of Euro 2020, beating Ukraine 4-0 in Rome.
“Some people are saying it’s a lucky picture, so I need another one for Wednesday,” he said.
“Others said I have to leave it on, so whatever I do I’ll probably get someone saying what I did was wrong.
You may also want to watch:
“I think I will do a different one - mainly because it is always fun to do something different and gives me something new to put up.”
As part of a van festival, Mr Minns is giving people the chance to pick an image of their choice to be painted, which can be requested over Facebook. He will pick two suggestions from those submitted to display in his signature style.
Most Read
- 1 Man in late teens raped in church yard
- 2 TV's Simon Thomas and Derrina Jebb marry at Norwich Cathedral
- 3 Person rescued after serious crash closes busy road
- 4 Police called as teenagers climb on top of old department store
- 5 Pub faces licence review after complaints over fights and noise
- 6 John Lewis unveils plans to build 10,000 rental homes
- 7 'Unprecedented demand' creates scramble for homes in north Norfolk
- 8 Jailed in June: 11 Norfolk criminals locked up last month
- 9 'It's horrendous' - Community in shock following news of church yard rape
- 10 Norwich City transfer rumours: Billing and Ajer pursuits stepping up