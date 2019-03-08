Young builder on mission to support Ruddy Muddy

Jack Brown, 22, from Watton, is looking to raise £1,000 for artist Ruddy Muddy. Photo: Jack Brown Archant

A young builder inspired by the generosity of "graffilthy" artist Ruddy Muddy has launched a campaign to help the Wicklewood father continue his work.

Ruddy Muddy created the trio of pieces starring the 'best of Norfolk' to launch his sponsorship campaign. Photo: Victoria Pertusa Ruddy Muddy created the trio of pieces starring the 'best of Norfolk' to launch his sponsorship campaign. Photo: Victoria Pertusa

Jack Brown, 22, from Watton, met Ruddy Muddy two years ago and began making Youtube videos of the artist creating mud portraits on his van.

The artist has raised thousands for local charities through his work, including East Anglia's Children's Hospice (EACH) Nook appeal.

Mr Brown, whose brother is terminally ill, said his whole family had been supported by the charity and that Ruddy Muddy's contribution had pushed him to back the artist's work.

He said: "He is helping other people out of his pocket and we should all be rallying behind him. It's hard running a van while helping charities, plus supporting his own family. Let's help him help others."

So far Mr Brown's GoFundMe appeal has raised £365 of its original £500 goal, and the 22-year-old said he is hoping to push the grand total up to £1,000.

