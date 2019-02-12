WATCH: Legendary Norfolk artist creates Olivia Colman portrait out of mud

Ruddy Muddy created the trio of pieces starring the 'best of Norfolk' to launch his sponsorship campaign. Photo: Victoria Pertusa Archant

A legendary Norfolk mud artist with fans all over the world has paid tribute to the ‘best of Norfolk’ as he looks to take his ‘graffilthy art’ to the next level.

Ruddy Muddy, AKA Rick Minns from Wymondham, began producing intricate mud portraits on vans around 10 years ago, garnering support from celebrities such as Oasis front man Liam Gallagher and footballer Wes Hoolahan, and raising thousands for local charities.

The works take hours to produce the works, with Ruddy using a combination of fingers, tissues and cotton buds to shape the poster style portraits.

As a decade of his reign as the region’s favourite van artist approaches, Mr Minns said he was ready to take the project to the next level by purchasing a Ruddy Muddy van.

He said: “So far I have been reliant on other people’s vans or hires but having a designated Ruddy Muddy van would allow me to work more freely, produce more mud art and help and involve more people.”

To fund the van Ruddy is asking for sponsorship from local businesses, launching the campaign by producing a spectacular trio of famous Norfolk faces alongside Norwich based artist Damsel Dragonfly.

The piece includes Oscar winning Norfolk actress Olivia Colman, Norwich’s favourite fictional broadcaster Alan Partridge and the cast of Hollywood blockbuster Fighting With my Family, based on the life of Norwich WWE star Paige.

Ruddy Muddy is offering three tiers of sponsorship, all of which include the chance to be featured on the new van.

The artist said: “My biggest hope, when I first launched on social media, was to support charities and make people smile. Now I am hoping to work on a more meaningful scale.

“Sponsorship would be great exposure for businesses because the Ruddy Muddy van will be a touring vehicle on Norfolk day and present at events all over the country.”

Last year Ruddy Muddy joined Norfolk chef Charlie Hodson as a Norfolk Day ambassador, touring the county to meet various groups and local people.

The Wymondham artist also created an original piece to commemorate the day, which was auctioned in aid of local charity Home-Start Norfolk.

To sponsor Ruddy Muddy, contact the artist on ruddymuddy@gmail.com