12-year-old Norfolk girl set to grace Wimbledon in national competition

PUBLISHED: 11:36 19 July 2019 | UPDATED: 11:51 19 July 2019

Ruby Syer will have the chance to play on the famous grass courts in Wimbledon. Picture: Mark Syer

Archant

A 12-year-old girl from Dereham is to follow in the footsteps of her idol Serena Williams and play at the home of tennis.

Ruby Syer, from Toftwood, has made her way to Wimbledon after beating various opponents in a national competition, run by the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA).

Road to Wimbledon is the biggest junior tennis competition in British tennis and gives children under the age of 14 the chance to play on the famous grass courts.

Her mother, Sarah Syer, 52, said: "She's tennis mad. I wouldn't do it if I didn't think she was going to try her best but she is always trying to be the best that she can be.

"She really does make me proud."

So far, Ruby has won her first stages of the competition, which involved a game at her own club and a larger county finals round.

When she was five, Ruby was invited to a multi-sports day - she had no idea that by the age of 10 she would be representing her country in national tennis competitions.

She began training at Easton Tennis Centre, near Norwich, and now trains in various locations four days out of the week.

Ruby's father, Mark Syer, 46, said: "Ruby trains at Easton Tennis Centre having two squad sessions a week, lasting three hours.

"We also take her to Acle Tennis Club, where she has one-to-one with her coach, Warren Sawyer and another squad session.

"She also does strength and conditioning for one hour a week with her personal trainer, Freddy Grice."

Ruby can travel up to 100 miles for competitions, depending on the size of the tournament.

She said she is "very excited and can't wait to play at Wimbledon."

Mr Syer said: "Sarah and myself are so proud of her, as is all of her family and friends.

"It will be a special day when we watch her at Wimbledon."

"Her biggest idol is Serena Williams because of her big serve and good ground strokes."

Ruby will put on her whites and play in the U14 National Finals in the Road to Wimbledon Tournament on August 11.

