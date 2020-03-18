Search

‘Large amount of rubbish’ set on fire in early morning blaze

PUBLISHED: 08:50 18 March 2020 | UPDATED: 08:50 18 March 2020

A fire crew from Lowestoft South fire station responded to an early morning blaze near to Ness Point in Lowestoft. Picture: Lowestoft South Fire Station Twitter

Archant

Firefighters were called out to tackle a large amount of rubbish ablaze.

A crew from Lowestoft South fire station responded to the early morning call-out on Gas Works Road in the town.

They were alerted to a “reported fire in the open” close to Britain’s most easterly point at Ness Point around 1.40am on Wednesday, March 18.

A brigade spokesman said: “Bluewatch were mobilised to reported fire in the open near Ness Point at 1.42am.

“Crew extinguished large amount of rubbish with one hose reel jet.”

THe blaze was soon under control and the scene was cleared by 2.28am.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

