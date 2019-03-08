Fire crew respond to rubbish ablaze
PUBLISHED: 15:49 15 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:49 15 September 2019
A small rubbish fire was put out before firefighters arrived at the scene.
Firefighters from Great Yarmouth fire station were called out at 2.40pm on Sunday, September 15 following reports of a blaze in Mill Road, Cobholm.
On arrival at the scene firefighters discovered the blaze had already been put out.
A brigade spokesman said: "An appliance from Great Yarmouth attended Mill Road for a report of a fire outside.
"The fire involved a small amount of rubbish which had been extinguished before the arrival of the brigade."
