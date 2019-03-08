Fire crew respond to rubbish ablaze

Firefighters were called to Mill Road, Cobholm to tackle a blaze. Picture: Google Images Archant

A small rubbish fire was put out before firefighters arrived at the scene.

Firefighters from Great Yarmouth fire station were called out at 2.40pm on Sunday, September 15 following reports of a blaze in Mill Road, Cobholm.

On arrival at the scene firefighters discovered the blaze had already been put out.

A brigade spokesman said: "An appliance from Great Yarmouth attended Mill Road for a report of a fire outside.

"The fire involved a small amount of rubbish which had been extinguished before the arrival of the brigade."