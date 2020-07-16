Search

Advanced search

‘Large amount of rubbish’ set on fire in late night blaze

PUBLISHED: 09:03 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:03 16 July 2020

Firefighters were called to Tonning Street in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Firefighters were called to Tonning Street in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Firefighters were called out to tackle a large amount of rubbish ablaze.

Tonning Street in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick HowesTonning Street in Lowestoft. Picture: Mick Howes

A crew from Lowestoft South fire station responded to a late night call-out on Tonning Street in the town.

They were alerted to a reported “fire in the open” behind a row of homes and close to the neighbouring Trafalgar Street around 10.55pm on Wednesday, July 15.

A brigade spokesman said: “Bluewatch from Lowestoft South were mobilised to fire in the open behind a row of terrace houses.

“Upon arrival they found a large amount of rubbish well alight in and around an outbuilding.”

Fireifghters used a hose reel jet and small gear to put out the flames.

The blaze was soon under control and the scene was cleared by 11.35pm.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Demand for Norfolk properties soars as work-from-home triggers London exodus

Jan Hÿtch, partner at Norwich-based Arnolds Keys, said the work-from-home trend was boosting the Norfolk property market. Picture: James Bass

Glamping site slams ‘monstrosity’ holiday resort plan

Lewis Ennalls, Manager, Left, with Roy Benton, Owner, Right, at the Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

‘Like nothing seen in Norwich before’ - New restaurant and hotel to open in city

Keiron Bullon outside the Magdalen Road building which will be transformed into Urban Stays and Urban Lounge. Picture: Keiron Bullen

Woman in late teens raped in Norwich park

Sewell Park in Norwich. Picture: SOPHIE WYLLIE

Woman ill after being poisoned by courgettes

Liz Moriarty was made ill by a courgette from a bad batch of seeds Photo: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Norwich pub targeted by ‘malicious social media attack’ after rodent spotted inside

The Copper Beech pub near Longwater in Norwich. Picture; Google Maps

Which restaurants have confirmed they will be doing cut price meals?

Wagamama will be doing half-priced meals. Photo: Archant

Face coverings mandatory in shops: what you need to know

People will have to wear coverings in shops when it becomes compulsory from July 24. Picture: Andrew Milligan/PA Images

Three attacked by mob in park

North Wootton Park, on the outskirts of King's Lynn, where the attack took place Picture: Google

‘Our lives will be turned upside’ - Anger over Alton Towers founder’s bid for holiday resort

Residents at Haveringland Hall are upset by plans that have been submitted to build new holiday homes Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Like nothing seen in Norwich before’ - New restaurant and hotel to open in city

Keiron Bullon outside the Magdalen Road building which will be transformed into Urban Stays and Urban Lounge. Picture: Keiron Bullen

Glamping site slams ‘monstrosity’ holiday resort plan

Lewis Ennalls, Manager, Left, with Roy Benton, Owner, Right, at the Moat Island Glamping site at Haveringland, Norfolk. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Demand for Norfolk properties soars as work-from-home triggers London exodus

Jan Hÿtch, partner at Norwich-based Arnolds Keys, said the work-from-home trend was boosting the Norfolk property market. Picture: James Bass

Woman ill after being poisoned by courgettes

Liz Moriarty was made ill by a courgette from a bad batch of seeds Photo: PA Photo/Thinkstockphotos.

‘Large amount of rubbish’ set on fire in late night blaze

Firefighters were called to Tonning Street in Lowestoft. Picture: Google Images