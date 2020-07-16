‘Large amount of rubbish’ set on fire in late night blaze
PUBLISHED: 09:03 16 July 2020 | UPDATED: 09:03 16 July 2020
Firefighters were called out to tackle a large amount of rubbish ablaze.
A crew from Lowestoft South fire station responded to a late night call-out on Tonning Street in the town.
They were alerted to a reported “fire in the open” behind a row of homes and close to the neighbouring Trafalgar Street around 10.55pm on Wednesday, July 15.
A brigade spokesman said: “Bluewatch from Lowestoft South were mobilised to fire in the open behind a row of terrace houses.
“Upon arrival they found a large amount of rubbish well alight in and around an outbuilding.”
Fireifghters used a hose reel jet and small gear to put out the flames.
The blaze was soon under control and the scene was cleared by 11.35pm.
