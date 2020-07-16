‘Large amount of rubbish’ set on fire in late night blaze

Firefighters were called out to tackle a large amount of rubbish ablaze.

A crew from Lowestoft South fire station responded to a late night call-out on Tonning Street in the town.

They were alerted to a reported “fire in the open” behind a row of homes and close to the neighbouring Trafalgar Street around 10.55pm on Wednesday, July 15.

A brigade spokesman said: “Bluewatch from Lowestoft South were mobilised to fire in the open behind a row of terrace houses.

“Upon arrival they found a large amount of rubbish well alight in and around an outbuilding.”

Fireifghters used a hose reel jet and small gear to put out the flames.

The blaze was soon under control and the scene was cleared by 11.35pm.