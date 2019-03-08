Crash partially blocks A10 in west Norfolk

The A10 has been partially blocked by an accident just south of the village of Hilgay. Picture: Google Google

A crash has partially blocked the A10 in west Norfolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

Emergency services were called to the scene in Hilgay at around 7am on Sunday including the police, ambulance service and crews from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service.

Appliances from King's Lynn North and South and Outwell were called to make the vehicles and the surrounding area safe.

The road is partially blocked between Ely Road and Steel's Drove, just south of Hilgay village, with traffic moving slowly through the area.