Crash partially blocks A10 in west Norfolk
PUBLISHED: 09:44 02 June 2019 | UPDATED: 09:44 02 June 2019
A crash has partially blocked the A10 in west Norfolk.
You may also want to watch:
Emergency services were called to the scene in Hilgay at around 7am on Sunday including the police, ambulance service and crews from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service.
Appliances from King's Lynn North and South and Outwell were called to make the vehicles and the surrounding area safe.
The road is partially blocked between Ely Road and Steel's Drove, just south of Hilgay village, with traffic moving slowly through the area.