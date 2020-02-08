'Catopotamus' has grown her fur back - but still hasn't been adopted
RSPCA East Norfolk
A cat who was nicknamed 'catopotumus' after having her fur shaved off is still looking for a home.
Holly is starting to grow her fur back after having to be shaved due to lots of painful knots that developed from living on the streets with no one to care for her.
The RSPCA East Norfolk is trying to find her a home and staff there describe her as a gentle-natured, friendly cat who would be happiest in a quiet environment.
Her coat, once fully grown back, will need to be brushed each week to prevent it getting matted again.
If you think you could give Holly the home she needs then please see the ways to get in touch at the end of the article.
There are a number of other cats who are also looking for homes this week.
Cinderella is looking for an adult home or could live with older children.
She gets along well with other cats and is only around two years old.
Jess is excited to find a home where she can have a garden to explore and play in.
She is only around two years old and has lots of energy.
Moniz is looking for an indoor home.
Vets found he is FIV+ on a routine blood test but otherwise he is fit and well.
He is very friendly and would like an owner who was around most of the day.
Snowdrop has been with the RSPCA for months now.
She is a friendly, affectionate cat once she is settled and knows you, however she can be shy around new people and very fearful of change.
Is there a nice quiet home out there for her?
Kikka and her female kitten Penny will be looking for a home together towards the end of February, when Token is ready to be rehomed.
If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867 972870 or visit the branch.
All of the RSPCA's cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.
You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.
There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits, and dogs are on application.