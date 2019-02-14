Unloved ‘because of how they look’ - These are the dogs who are likely to be lonely this Valentine’s Day

Sharpeis wait longer than average to find a home, say the RSPCA. Photo: Getty Images djiledesign

The RSPCA has revealed the breeds of dog that find it hardest to find a forever home.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Staffordshire Bull Terriers wait longer than average to find a home, say the RSPCA. Staffordshire Bull Terriers wait longer than average to find a home, say the RSPCA.

The average time it takes to re-home a dog once they are ready for a new owner is 38 days.

For some breeds, however, the wait is much longer.

The RSPCA has found that Rhodesian Ridgebacks wait the longest to find a new homes, with an average stay of 118 days, while English Bull Terrier crosses wait 97 days and American bulldogs 76 days.

Staffordshire Bull Terriers are the most frequently seen dog breed in RSPCA care and also wait longer than most for a new home with an average wait of 47. This is despite Staffies being recently voted Britain’s most loved dog.

Rhodesian Ridgebacks wait longer than average to find a home, say the RSPCA. Rhodesian Ridgebacks wait longer than average to find a home, say the RSPCA.

READ MORE: Dog who was ‘passed around from home to home’ in need of family of his own

Lisa Hens, pet welfare expert at the RSPCA, said: “The staff who care for our animals day in and day out know just how loveable each and every one is and how different they are from one another but we do find that dogs of some breeds sadly take longer to find their perfect match.

“This is probably due to a combination of reasons. For example, size or beliefs about particular breeds and types can stop people from even considering the possibility of adopting certain dogs. And with so many of the same type of dog in our care it can be difficult for individuals to stand out from the crowd despite their great potential. Sadly in some cases, animals are overlooked just because of how they look.”

German Shepherd crosses and Sharpeis also made the list for dogs that wait longer than average for a home.

“We would urge anyone looking for a pet to do their research especially as the reputation of a particular breed or type is often undeserved,” continued Ms Hens. “Just like people, all dogs are individuals and they should find out if they are a good match for that particular animal to see if they can offer them a loving home.”

Smaller breeds tend to wait less time than average.

For example, Toy Poodle crosses spend the least amount of time looking for a home, waiting an average of 10 days.

Pugs wait an average of 12 days and Shih-tzu crosses 14 days.

To see dogs available for adoption visit one of your local Norfolk RSPCA branches.