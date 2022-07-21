Rabbits abandoned in soiled cardboard box with no water during heatwave

The pair of rabbits were abandoned by their owner in Attleborough during this week's heatwave - Credit: RSPCA

A pair of young rabbits were found abandoned in a cardboard box under a hedge during this week's heatwave.

The bunnies were spotted by a passer-by in Waller Drive in Attleborough at 2.30pm on Wednesday, July 20, in almost 30C conditions on what was the busiest day of the year for the RSPCA.

Animal rescue officer (ARO) Paige Burnham was called to rescue the rabbits that had no food or water, and their cardboard box was soiled.

Animal rescue officer Paige Burnham with one of the rabbits. - Credit: RSPCA

Ms Burnham said: "We know that many people are struggling at the moment as the cost of living crisis puts a strain on finances and this may mean they can no longer afford to care for their pets but there is never an excuse to abandon an animal like this, it’s just cruel."

The rabbits are now in RSPCA care and vets say they are doing well.

Anyone with information about their abandonment or who saw something is urged to call the charity's inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.