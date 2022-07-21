News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News

Rabbits abandoned in soiled cardboard box with no water during heatwave

Author Picture Icon

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 3:48 PM July 21, 2022
Updated: 4:01 PM July 21, 2022
The pair of rabbits who were abandoned by their owner in Attleborough during extreme heat.

The pair of rabbits were abandoned by their owner in Attleborough during this week's heatwave - Credit: RSPCA

A pair of young rabbits were found abandoned in a cardboard box under a hedge during this week's heatwave. 

The bunnies were spotted by a passer-by in Waller Drive in Attleborough at 2.30pm on Wednesday, July 20, in almost 30C conditions on what was the busiest day of the year for the RSPCA.

Animal rescue officer (ARO) Paige Burnham was called to rescue the rabbits that had no food or water, and their cardboard box was soiled.

Animal rescue officer Paige Burnham with one of the rabbits.

Animal rescue officer Paige Burnham with one of the rabbits. - Credit: RSPCA

Ms Burnham said: "We know that many people are struggling at the moment as the cost of living crisis puts a strain on finances and this may mean they can no longer afford to care for their pets but there is never an excuse to abandon an animal like this, it’s just cruel."

The rabbits are now in RSPCA care and vets say they are doing well.

Anyone with information about their abandonment or who saw something is urged to call the charity's inspectorate appeal line on 0300 123 8018.

Norfolk Live News
Attleborough News

Don't Miss

Firefighters are battling a blaze in Ashill near Swaffham.

Norfolk Live News | Updated

'It's causing carnage' - Homes gutted in large blaze near Swaffham

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Firefighters are battling a field fire at Brancaster Staithe.

Norfolk Live News

Homes evacuated as blaze rips through west Norfolk village

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Six fire crews are currently on the scene of a fire in Poringland.

Norfolk Live News | Video

Six fire crews and ambulance on scene of large blaze in Norfolk village

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Nelson Academy in Downham Market has submitted plans to west Norfolk Council for a new classroom. Pi

Norfolk Live News

Norfolk school closures announced for Tuesday as temperatures to hit 41C

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon