Rescue mission as fox gets tangled in football net
Published: 11:40 AM August 3, 2021 Updated: 12:44 PM August 3, 2021
- Credit: RSPCA
Norwich City fans of a certain vintage have fond memories of a cunning Fox called Ruel hitting the back of the net.
But when this fox made the net bulge, it sparked a rescue mission, not a terrace celebration.
The RSPCA was called to Carlton Colville in Lowestoft because the poor fox was found trapped in the back of the net.
It is not known how long the creature was tangled up but RSPCA inspector Jason Finch was quick to the scene.
He managed to rescue and untangle the fox which was then released back into the wild uninjured.
You may also want to watch:
Don't Miss
Comments powered by Disqus