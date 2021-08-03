News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Rescue mission as fox gets tangled in football net

Jasper King

Published: 11:40 AM August 3, 2021    Updated: 12:44 PM August 3, 2021
fox trapped

The RSPCA came to the rescue for a poor fox trapped in a football net in Lowestoft. - Credit: RSPCA

Norwich City fans of a certain vintage have fond memories of a cunning Fox called Ruel hitting the back of the net.

But when this fox made the net bulge, it sparked a rescue mission, not a terrace celebration.

ruel fox

Ruel Fox celebrates after scoring for the Canaries. - Credit: Archant

The RSPCA was called to Carlton Colville in Lowestoft because the poor fox was found trapped in the back of the net.

It is not known how long the creature was tangled up but RSPCA inspector Jason Finch was quick to the scene.

fox football net

A fox was discovered trapped in a football net in Lowestoft. - Credit: RSPCA

He managed to rescue and untangle the fox which was then released back into the wild uninjured.

