Can you help the rescue cat ‘longing to be in a home of her own’?

The RSPCA East Norfolk is beginning to rehome animals again.

Sox, who staff at the RSPCA describe as “the sweetest little lady”, is looking for a home after her loving owner passed away.

She is around 15 years old and needs to take a small amount of medication for a heart condition.

Animal welfare manager Debra Cook said: “Sox would make a wonderful companion and is longing to be in a home of her own.

“She would be happiest as the only pet and to just be with you and snooze some of the day away.”

The RSPCA East Norfolk is also hoping to rehome two other cats.

Max was abandoned in woodland with his sibling and mother cat when he was a tiny kitten.

They were all really poorly when they first came into the rescue centre and he was rehomed without his brother.

Sadly this did not work out and he was returned to the RSPCA.

The eight-month-old is described as a boisterous bundle of energy and he is looking for his forever home and some stability after his wobbly start in life.

Inky is another friendly young male cat who is described as gentle and loving.

Staff say he can’t wait to have a home of his own where he will be cared for and loved and they think he could share a home with another cat.

All of the RSPCA’s cats and dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption. There is a small adoption fee of £65 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits and dogs are on application.

Please visit the website www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk to see how the charity is rehoming during the COVID-19 situation, as most services are restricted.