Can you help these animals find their forever homes?

Dotty deserves a home Photo: RSPCA Archant

The RSPCA East Norfolk is hoping to find forever homes for these animals who deserve a loving family.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

RSPCA want to find Jack a home Photo: RSPCA RSPCA want to find Jack a home Photo: RSPCA

Dotty is an older dog at 11 years old who loves fuss and company. She needs an adult home with owners who will help her on her weight loss journey. Dotty has lived with cats before so will be happy sharing a home with them, just not other dogs.

Jack was injured when he arrived at the branch, no one claimed him so now he is needing a new home. He is described as a ‘friendly boy’ but also a ‘big bruiser’.

Could you be Doris' new family Photo: RSPCA Could you be Doris' new family Photo: RSPCA

Jack has FIV (Feline Immunodeficiency Virus) so will need to remain as an indoor cat. A secure garden or catio will be ideal for Jack to access space as he has grown used to being outside.

There are other cats that needs a home this week.

RSPCA want to find a home for Frogg Photo: RSPCA RSPCA want to find a home for Frogg Photo: RSPCA

Doris arrived at the branch through no fault of her own. She is going from strength to strength physically after fending for herself and a flea allergy that is now under control.

Whilst she can be a “grumpy madam”, she is settling down nicely and will need a patient adult home with a garden for her to settle in to.

RSPCA want to find Alfie a home Photo: RSPCA RSPCA want to find Alfie a home Photo: RSPCA

Frogg is a pretty cat but he can be scared easily, he has a rough start to life. He’s around 18 months old and will need a home where he can grow in confidence and trust.

Alfie is “the sweetest cat”, he is lovely and very friendly. He just wants to be your friend and have some fuss or a good chin rub.

RSPCA want to rehome Caramel and Bounty together Photo: RSPCA RSPCA want to rehome Caramel and Bounty together Photo: RSPCA

The duo of Caramel and Bounty are new arrivals to the branch and are due for their health checks imminently. They are both around 9 years old, Bounty loves to rub up against her best friend. It would be preferable that these two are rehomed together.

If you think you could rehome any of these animals then call the RSPCA East Norfolk on 07867 972870 or visit the website.

RSPCA want to find Caramel and Bounty a home Photo: RSPCA RSPCA want to find Caramel and Bounty a home Photo: RSPCA

All of the RSPCA East Norfolk’s cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption. There is a small adoption fee of £65 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits and dogs are on application.

The branch has been put under major strain due to the Covid-19 pandemic due to shops being closed, which is their mainstay of funds. Their shops are now back open and staff hope that you will support the branch so they are able to help the many animals currently coming in to their care.

The RSPCA has shops located at 47 Caister Road, Great Yarmouth, and a boutique shop on Palmers car park in Great Yarmouth town centre.

Their other shop is at 49 High Street Stalham.