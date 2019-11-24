Can you help these kittens stay together?

Darlie, Starlie and Harlie all need a home. The RSPCA would like for them to stay together.

The RSPCA East Norfolk is hoping to rehome three bonded kittens who have "been through a lot together."

Banzai needs a home.

Harlie, Darlie and Starlie were born outside and came to the RSPCA when they were only around two weeks old.

They have been quite poorly from the start but they are now on the mend and staff hope they will soon be ready to pack their bags and go to their new home.

A spokeswoman for the RSPCA East Norfolk said: "After all they have been through together, and how much they love each other, could it be possible that someone may offer all three a home?

"We would hate to split them."

Brewster needs a home.

If you think you could provide these three kittens with the loving home they need then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

There are many other animals who also need homes this week.

Poor Banzai was skeletal when he came to the RSPCA and he has a way to go yet to get to a healthy weight.

However, the charity is hoping it can find him a lovely home to be waiting for him once he is ready for his new life.

Milo needs a home.

He is around three years old and gets along well with other cats.

Brewster is still at the cattery along with his brother Beefeater. They are timid natured kittens who really need to be in a home as soon as possible.

Little Milo is a friendly kitten who is full of energy all the time. He would make a great family pet and could be adopted with one of the other kittens.

Lizzie needs a home.

Lizzie is still with the RSPCA. She is in need of an adult home and an owner who has plenty of time to give her.

She is nervous around people so will need extra time spent on her.

Dizzy Madeira isn't coping very well in the cattery environment and is finding it quite stressful. She needs a quiet adult home where she doesn't have any worries. Dizzy has previously lived with a dog.

Dulux is an older cat, thought to be aged around 10 years old.

Dizzy Madeira needs a home.

She was found as a stray in a really poorly way but she has now put on weight and looks like a totally different cat.

Jessie had been living within a feral colony in Sea Palling but the RSPCA have found that she was probably once someone's cat. The charity hopes it will be able to find her rightful owners but if not she will be looking for a home in the future.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form on the adoption page on their website.

All of the RSPCA's cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

Dulux needs a home.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits, and dogs are on application.

All adoptions are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk































































































