Can you help these animals desperate to find a new home?

12 July, 2020 - 09:00
Tam needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

RSPCA East Norfolk

Lots of animals at the RSPCA East Norfolk found their forever homes last week. This week the charity is looking for homes for the following animals.

Cathy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Tam and Cathy are brother and sister and would dearly love to go to a home together.

Cathy is described as a shy little cat and Tam is her protector and looks after her. They are both around five years old and came to the RSPCA after their owner couldn’t look after them anymore.

They have been much loved cats and they can’t wait for a loving home to be found for them. Staff at the rescue centre hope someone comes forward for them really soon.

Ellie and Tilly are another pair of cats, Ellie is the more confident of the two.

Ellie and Tilly need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

She is 18 years old and will soon be having a dental operation to sort out her teeth then she can go off to her forever home.

They have lived together with other cats and Tilly is very nervous but is settling down well, she is around nine years old.

Staff hope they find a home together if at all possible.

Ellie is a “golden oldie” so the RSPCA would like to find her a home soon so she is not at the cattery for too long.

Pumba needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Pumba has been a very stressed cat and consequently is quite fearful.

He is doing so much better and is interested in toys and will need a patient adult only home where he can become confident and settle down.

Hammer came in after being hit by a car and had broken ribs, pelvis and jaw.

Once he recovered he had a deep seated ulcer in his eye which resulted in him having his eye removed.

Hammer needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

He is described as a super friendly boy and very loving.

He is not keen on other cats so would be best as the only pet.

He would love to have access to a secure garden to keep him safe from harm.

Staff at the rescue centre really hope he is chosen soon as he has been with the charity for several months and is now ready to find his loving home. Hammer is around 10 years old.

Gandalf needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Gandalf is a beautiful lion head rabbit, he would need to be paired up with a neutered female for company.

All rabbits need plenty of space with an attached permanent run of at least 8ft, with a hutch of around 6ft wide.

If you need more information on sizes and suitable accommodation please contact the RSPCA East Norfolk. Sheds with attached runs make excellent housing.

All of the RSPCA East Norfolk’s cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption. There is a small adoption fee of £65 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits and dogs are on application.

Please visit the website www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk to see how the branch is rehoming during the COVID-19 situation, as services are still restricted.

