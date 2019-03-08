Sweet feline duo who never had a home of their own ‘deserve a happy ending’

The RSPCA East Norfolk are hoping to rehome a pair of cats who have never known a home of their own.

Sub and Symphony, who are thought to be around eight years old, came to the RSPCA in a very poorly way from a colony of feral cats.

They have now been given a clean bill of health and are ready to enjoy an indoor life, ideally together as they have likely lived together all their lives.

A spokesperson for the RSPCA East Norfolk Said: “After a very hard life Sub and Symphony deserve to spend the rest of their lives being loved and looked after.

“They are gentle sweet friendly cats, very content just enjoying being able to relax and watch the world go by.

“They really appreciate the indoor life and those little luxuries such as a warm bed by the radiator and not going hungry.

“Despite previously living outside they always use their litter tray and are very clean.

“They really deserve to find a happy ending.”

If you think you could give Sub and Symphony the home they need then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

Lots of sick and injured animals arrived at the rescue centre this week need so the RSPCA are hoping to find homes for the ones who are now ready to make space for more who are in need.

Brexit is a young friendly male cat around a year old. He loves attention and loves to play and would fit well into a family home.

Howard came to the RSPCA injured after he had been clipped by a car. Unfortunately he wasn’t microchipped and so far staff have been unable to locate an owner, so he will soon be looking for a new home if he isn’t claimed. He is around two years old and very friendly.

Scotch is another affectionate friendly young male. He will need to be the only cat in the home as he can be a bit bolshy with other cats.

Athena is a large female cat who likes people and is happy to be petted. However, she is also very independent and likes to have her own space too. She gets along well with dogs but wouldn’t like to live with another cat.

Belle is described as a lovely cat, she could live in a home with other cats and dogs and would be fine with older children.

Gus and Olaf are two “cheeky” young male guinea pigs who need a home together. The RSPCA said they will greet you every morning chattering excitedly for their breakfast.

Roma, Norma and Dagma are three female feral cats. They have all been spayed and need an outside home where they can have the freedom they are used to. They will require somewhere warm to shelter and of course a meal everyday.

Benidorm and his two sisters are all only around a year old. They are a little on the shy side so an adult home would suit them best.

Lacey is still with the RSPCA and looking for an understanding and experienced owner. She can get a little anxious at times and would be happiest in an indoor home as the only pet.

Norman hopes this will be his week, he gets along well with other cats and is a shy but sweet natured cat.

George is looking for a home where he can spend most of his time outside as he is used to, but have the choice to come inside when he fancies it. He can be a little nervous around people and does like to be left to do his own thing.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA’s rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form from the rehoming page on their website.

All of the RSPCA’s cats and dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits and dogs are on application. All adoptions are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk

