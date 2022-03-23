Traumatised terrier rescued with 26 other dogs finds new home in Norfolk

Ralph the terrier was rescued by the RSPCA with 26 other dogs. They were found in sheds with matted fur covered in fleas and faeces. - Credit: RSPCA

A matted and terrified terrier who was so traumatised he spent weeks hiding in his kennel staring at a wall has finally found a loving new home in Norfolk.

Ralph was one of 26 small dogs rescued by RSPCA inspectors in Cambridgeshire back in 2020 due to the owner struggling to cope with so many of them.

The animals had been kept in dark sheds and had very little human contact.

Many were found with mattered fur and covered in fleas.

But the staff at RSPCA Block Fen Animal Centre were at hand to try and bring these poor pups back to health.

Kennel supervisor Tiffany Saunders said: “When Ralph arrived, he was completely shut down.

“He would squash himself at the back of his kennel and spent all of his time staring at the wall. He was very matted and covered in faeces and urine.

“The team spent weeks just quietly sitting in his kennel with him offering him treats. Eventually, he’d come up behind us and take the treats from our hand before running away to the safety of his corner.

"He wouldn’t eat his dinner until night when we’d all gone home; it was heart breaking.”

Eventually the RSPCA’s dedicated behaviour and care teams gained Ralph’s trust and he slowly started to come out of his shell.

Ralph the terrier was rescued by the RSPCA with 26 other dogs. - Credit: RSPCA

But they knew he would need patient and dedicated owners who could continue his training.

And after eight long months, in June 2021, Ralph found his perfect match with Sarah and Trevor Rix, from King's Lynn.

Mrs Rix said: “Ralph was a very timid, scared little boy when we rehomed him but with a calm and safe routine, he has gradually improved.

“Most people can't believe how he has changed. He has turned into such a happy, confident dog.

Ralph the terrier at his new home in Norfolk. - Credit: RSPCA

“Ralph is a lovely little chap who melts the hearts of everyone he meets and is a favourite with all our family, especially the grandchildren.

“He is a very sensitive and gentle character who may never fully escape his history but, every day, he brings love into our home.”

