Today is the day the RSPCA faces the highest number of calls from people reporting animal cruelty

The RSPCA is bracing itself for the busiest day this Christmas period: 11 December. Picture: RSPCA Archant

The RSPCA is appealing for donations as it faces its busiest time of the year.

The festive period is not just a hectic time for shoppers and Father Christmas, every year during the festive period the RSCPA’s 24-hour emergency hotline receives thousands of calls from people concerned about the welfare of an animal.

In December 2017, the charity received more than 55,800 calls, 2,640 of which were received on December 11, making it the charity’s busiest day of the month.

In Norfolk the charity received 904 calls during December, and 2,720 over the winter period between December and February, almost double the number received in Suffolk where call handlers took 468 calls over festive month and 1,726 during the three month winter period.

Now, as staff prepare for an influx of calls, the organisation is appealing to the public to help it cover some of the costs it faces during the busy period.

Chris Sherwood, RSPCA chief executive, said:“The RSPCA is a charity but we work 24 hours a day, 365 days a year to ensure that there is always someone available to help an animal in need.

“This Christmas is no different and we’re expecting thousands of members of public to contact our emergency hotline over the holidays asking for help. That’s why we’ve launched our Kindness At Christmas fundraising appeal to help cover some of the costs we’ll face this winter.”

As part of the fundraising appeal the charity is asking people to donate anything from £3.80 which could help answer a call to £24 which could support the cost of responding to a call and keeping an animal safe.

For more information on the campaign and to donate, visit rspca.org.uk/giftofkindness.