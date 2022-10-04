Can you help these 'overlooked' pets left waiting for a new home?

Three-year-olds Ezra and Auggie are among the many animals still waiting in the care of the RSPCA in west Norfolk - Credit: RSPCA

Two lurchers who have waited for nearly a year to find their forever home are among the many "overlooked" animals waiting to be rehomed in the county.

The RSPCA has warned more animals are coming into Norfolk animal shelters while the number being rehomed has fallen.

New figures show a 25pc drop in the total number of animals rehomed in the county, which has been described as a potential "animal rescue crisis".

The two three-year-old lurchers, Ezra and Auggie, who came into the care of RSPCA West Norfolk in December 2021 are just two examples of a growing number of animals who are still waiting to find a forever home.

Tomas is one of many cats currently in the care of the RSPCA in Norfolk, which has warned it is facing a "rehoming crisis" - Credit: RSPCA Mid Norfolk

Three-year-old Tomas is also waiting to find a home, having been "overlooked time and time again".

Cali is an "absolute sweetheart" and has been looking for a new home for the past eight months - Credit: RSPCA Mid Norfolk

Moggie Cali is an "absolute sweetheart" but has been waiting for eight months to find a home and hasn't had a single application in that time.

This has sparked fears the cost of living crisis means more animals are coming into its care while less people are considering taking on a new pet.

The news comes as the animal welfare charity launches its annual Adoptober rehoming drive, to encourage more people to consider adopting rescue animals.

In Norfolk, the total number of animals rehomed slipped 25pc from 1,236 in 2020 to 931 in 2021.

The number of dogs fell from 20pc while the number of cats rehomed fell a further 36pc.

Pet welfare expert Dr Samantha Gaines said: “It’s really concerning to see that animals are staying in our care for longer and that less are being rehomed year-on-year. Unfortunately, we believe we’re really starting to see the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and the cost of living crisis.

Ivor is a youngster who is looking for a female rabbit friend to live out his life with. He’d like lots of space to hop, jump and play, and an owner who understands the complex needs of rabbits - Credit: RSPCA Mid Norfolk

“Many of the animals - particularly dogs - who are coming into our care have behavioural challenges which could be linked to how they were bred as well as lockdown limiting the amount of training, socialising and outside world experience they had.

“We’re also beginning to see more animals coming into our care because their owners simply couldn’t afford to care for them or, in the most extreme cases, having been neglected or abandoned due to the rising cost of pet care.

“Sadly, this is coming at the same time that potential pet owners are deciding now is not the best time to take on an animal due to the soaring cost of living, and feeling they cannot financially commit to adding a pet to their family at such a worrying time.

“For those who are able to bring a pet into their home, we are urging them to really consider adopting rather than buying."



