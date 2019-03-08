Kitten who was 'lucky to survive' ordeal seeks home

Pi needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk is hoping to rehome a kitten who was "extremely poorly" when she came into their care.

Marble needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Marble needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Pi came to the rescue centre a month ago when she was around eight weeks old.

A spokeswoman for the charity said she was "extremely poorly and is lucky to have pulled through."

She was born outside and so hasn't had much contact with people, but she trusts her fosterer and purrs a lot when she's made a fuss of.

She is still on the timid side so would be happiest in an adult home.

Alex needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Alex needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Staff think Pi may benefit from living with other friendly cats or dogs.

If you think you could give Pi the home she deserves then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

There are many other animals also needing homes this week.

Marble needed an emergency operation on her eye when she arrived at the rescue centre but she has now made a full recovery and is ready for a home.

Cindy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Cindy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

She is a very shy timid cat who will need a quiet adult home, but staff say she likes a fuss once she's gotten to know you.

Alex is another shy cat, he arrived in the RSPCA's care as a stray and they were unable to find his owners.

It seems he had probably been looking after himself for quite some time.

Cindy arrived with kittens but these have now all been rehomed and Cindy is still waiting.

Eddie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Eddie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

She is a young friendly cat who would be happy in a family home.

Eddie has been with the RSPCA for nine long weeks now.

He is three years old and has always been an indoor cat, however once he has settled into a new home he may like to have a nice garden to relax in.

He needs a nice quiet calm home.

Glade needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Glade needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Glade hopes to find a home with her friend Stardrop.

They get along well with other cats but are a little shy around people.

Staff think this will soon change with some love and care from their new owner.

Charlie and Oliver are nine-week-old brothers.

Charlie and Oliver need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Charlie and Oliver need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

They would love to find a home together.

Kipper is around three or four years old. He can be a little shy around new people and in new situations but staff say he's a lovely boy.

He doesn't seem keen on other dogs but he has previously lived with a cat.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form on the adoption page on their website.

Kipper needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk Kipper needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

All of the RSPCA's cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits, and dogs are on application.

All adoptions are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk