Search

Advanced search

Kitten who was 'lucky to survive' ordeal seeks home

PUBLISHED: 09:07 26 September 2019 | UPDATED: 09:07 26 September 2019

Pi needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Pi needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

RSPCA East Norfolk

The RSPCA East Norfolk is hoping to rehome a kitten who was "extremely poorly" when she came into their care.

Marble needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkMarble needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Pi came to the rescue centre a month ago when she was around eight weeks old.

A spokeswoman for the charity said she was "extremely poorly and is lucky to have pulled through."

She was born outside and so hasn't had much contact with people, but she trusts her fosterer and purrs a lot when she's made a fuss of.

She is still on the timid side so would be happiest in an adult home.

Alex needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkAlex needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Staff think Pi may benefit from living with other friendly cats or dogs.

If you think you could give Pi the home she deserves then please see the ways to get in touch with the RSPCA at the end of this article.

There are many other animals also needing homes this week.

Marble needed an emergency operation on her eye when she arrived at the rescue centre but she has now made a full recovery and is ready for a home.

Cindy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkCindy needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

She is a very shy timid cat who will need a quiet adult home, but staff say she likes a fuss once she's gotten to know you.

Alex is another shy cat, he arrived in the RSPCA's care as a stray and they were unable to find his owners.

It seems he had probably been looking after himself for quite some time.

Cindy arrived with kittens but these have now all been rehomed and Cindy is still waiting.

Eddie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkEddie needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

She is a young friendly cat who would be happy in a family home.

Eddie has been with the RSPCA for nine long weeks now.

He is three years old and has always been an indoor cat, however once he has settled into a new home he may like to have a nice garden to relax in.

He needs a nice quiet calm home.

Glade needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkGlade needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Glade hopes to find a home with her friend Stardrop.

They get along well with other cats but are a little shy around people.

Staff think this will soon change with some love and care from their new owner.

Charlie and Oliver are nine-week-old brothers.

Charlie and Oliver need a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkCharlie and Oliver need a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

They would love to find a home together.

Kipper is around three or four years old. He can be a little shy around new people and in new situations but staff say he's a lovely boy.

He doesn't seem keen on other dogs but he has previously lived with a cat.

If you think you could provide a loving home for any of the animals mentioned then please call the RSPCA's rehoming line on 07867 972870 or fill in an application form on the adoption page on their website.

Kipper needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East NorfolkKipper needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

All of the RSPCA's cats, dogs and rabbits are neutered, vaccinated, microchipped and on a flea and worm programme.

You are offered four weeks free insurance if you register on adoption.

There is a small adoption fee of £60 for domestic cats and kittens, £25 for rabbits, and dogs are on application.

You may also want to watch:

All adoptions are subject to a successful home visit.

The RSPCA East Norfolk is a locally funded branch and if you would like more information or to see other animals available for rehoming the please visit their website at www.rspcaeastnorfolk.co.uk

Most Read

Owners of prominent ‘eyesore’ in town could be forced to sell up

The derelict former Shannocks hotel on the seafront in Sheringham is a prominent eyesore in the North Norfolk town. Picture: MARK BULLIMORE

“I was told to look sexy” - the top Norfolk model who found global fame at 13 and left it all behind at 21

Norfolk model Sarah Leo, formerly Sarah Thomas. Pictures: Bill Smith (main) and Sarah Leo (inset)

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘Serious failings’ found at private school months before it suddenly closed

Hethersett Old Hall School. Picture: Dave Guttridge

Most Read

Norfolk could lose Sainsbury’s and Argos stores with 125 set to close

A new Argos store opened inside Sainsbury's in Thetford, which will be a model for the stores moving forward. Picture: SAINSBURY'S

‘I was set to be here for another ten years’: Town store announces sudden closure

David Sheldrake, who runs Antimacassar antiques, says he is having to close his Halesworth store. Picture: Thomas Chapman

£300m contract signed to dual A47

The A47 between North Tuddenham and Easton Picture: Highways England.

Chef and hotel owner criticises TripAdvisor after ‘blatant lie’ posted in review

Galton Blackiston. Picture: Courtesy of Morston Hall

Two hundred jobs to be transferred as Norwich City Council serves notice on Norse to end £6.75m contract

Eaton Park, one of the parks covered by the Norse Environmental Services contract. Pic: Brett Nunn.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

“I was told to look sexy” - the top Norfolk model who found global fame at 13 and left it all behind at 21

Norfolk model Sarah Leo, formerly Sarah Thomas. Pictures: Bill Smith (main) and Sarah Leo (inset)

‘Holy grail’ rare moth spotted in Norfolk – 50 years after it was believed extinct

The Clifden Nonpareil moth, thought to have been extinct in Britain for 50 years, has now recolonised and is breeding again. Picture: Andrew Cooper/Butterfly Conservation/PA Wire

Smash-hit musical SIX leads new season line-up at Theatre Royal

SIX the Musical Credit: Idil Sukan

‘The best ever’: More than 15,000 visits to town’s Heritage Open Days Festival

Inside Lowestoft Signal Box, with signaller Bernie Ladd (right) during the Heritage Open Days Festival in the town. Pictures: Mick Howes

The Norwich City connection that’s working a treat down the A47

Ryan Jarvis in the thick of the action for King's Lynn Town in their midweek FA Cup replay win over Alfreton Picture: Ian Burt
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists